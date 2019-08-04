Anchor Capital Advisors Raised By $421,988 Its Hooker Furniture (HOFT) Stake; Shorts at BONTERRA ENERGY ORDINARY SHARES C (BNEFF) Lowered By 6.51%

BONTERRA ENERGY CORP ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had a decrease of 6.51% in short interest. BNEFF’s SI was 149,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.51% from 159,800 shares previously. With 4,500 avg volume, 33 days are for BONTERRA ENERGY CORP ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:BNEFF)’s short sellers to cover BNEFF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.55. About 2,910 shares traded. Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased Hooker Furniture Corp (HOFT) stake by 24.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc acquired 15,071 shares as Hooker Furniture Corp (HOFT)’s stock declined 30.17%. The Anchor Capital Advisors Llc holds 77,204 shares with $2.23 million value, up from 62,133 last quarter. Hooker Furniture Corp now has $238.47M valuation. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $20.18. About 52,609 shares traded. Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) has declined 53.67% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HOFT News: 07/05/2018 – Hooker Furniture Chief Operating Officer George Revington to Retire; 06/03/2018 – Chmn Toms Jr Gifts 875 Of Hooker Furniture Corp; 07/05/2018 – George Revington to Retire from Posts at Hooker Furniture, HMI; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hooker Furniture Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOFT); 05/04/2018 – HOOKER FURNITURE CORP – “BUSINESS DURING PRESIDENT’S DAY PROMOTIONS AT RETAIL WAS VERY GOOD FOR MOST RETAILERS AND FOR US”; 05/04/2018 – Hooker Furniture Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Boone and Townsend Named Co-Presidents of Home Meridian; 05/04/2018 – Hooker Furniture 4Q EPS 75c; 19/03/2018 – Hooker Furniture Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Hooker Furniture: Lee Boone, Douglas Townsend Named Co-Presidents of Home Merdian

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) stake by 9,270 shares to 267,147 valued at $9.92 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) stake by 3,550 shares and now owns 3,290 shares. Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (NASDAQ:HELE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold HOFT shares while 29 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 10.16 million shares or 1.17% more from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). Pnc Fincl Svcs reported 267,580 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0% or 179,585 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap LP has 0% invested in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). Tower Rech Lc (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 438 shares. Glenmede Tru Communication Na reported 11 shares. Granite Prtnrs Lc accumulated 0.03% or 17,684 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Lc has 0.24% invested in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) for 21,026 shares. Parametric Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) for 7,446 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) for 37,000 shares. 22,080 are held by Invesco. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) for 16,418 shares. Zpr Investment Mgmt invested in 37,242 shares or 2.12% of the stock.

Since April 22, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $441,595 activity. 500 shares were bought by Huckfeldt Paul A, worth $14,435 on Wednesday, April 24. $225,040 worth of Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) was bought by WILLIAMSON HENRY G JR on Monday, April 22. On Thursday, June 27 Townsend Douglas bought $64,136 worth of Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) or 2,900 shares. Shares for $100,150 were bought by TOMS PAUL B JR on Monday, June 17. 500 Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) shares with value of $9,855 were bought by Jacobsen Anne.