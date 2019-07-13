Anchor Capital Advisors Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Has Trimmed as Market Value Declined; Cove Street Capital Has Trimmed Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) Holding by $569,900; Shares Declined

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 73.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 41,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,154 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $399,000, down from 56,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.54. About 2.86 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 13,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 401,080 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.53M, down from 414,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.96. About 455,813 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has risen 9.72% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 17/04/2018 – MOAB SAYS CALLS FOR REVIEW AT MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE; 02/05/2018 – Moab Partners Responds to Macquarie Infrastructure Corp.’s Investor Presentation; 02/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE 1Q REV. $501.6M, EST. $456.5M (2 EST.); 16/05/2018 – SHAREHOLER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline — MIC; 08/03/2018 – MIMUSA: INTENT TO BUY ADDED SHRS OF MIC; 16/03/2018 – MIC ELECTRONICS LTD MELC.NS SAYS NCLT, HYDERABAD BENCH ADMITTED REFERENCE FOR INITIATION OF CORPORATE INSOLVENCY RESOLUTION PROCESS AGAINST CO; 17/04/2018 – Moab: Review Should Include Termination of Costly Management Services Pact, Spinoff of Assets or Sale of Macquarie; 09/04/2018 – Adam Longo: Breaking right now, the New York Times is reporting the FBI just raided the offices of President Trump’s lawyer Mic; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Believes Reconstituted Macquarie Board Is Required to Ensure Best Interests of Holders; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Urges Board Changes at Macquarie Infrastructure

Analysts await Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.96 EPS, up 113.33% or $0.51 from last year’s $0.45 per share. MIC’s profit will be $82.59M for 10.93 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 75.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WY’s profit will be $81.93M for 58.05 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

