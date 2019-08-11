Anchor Capital Advisors Maintains Holding in Hess (HES); Zendesk (ZEN) Shareholder Dorsal Capital Management Decreased Position as Share Price Declined

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.00 million, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $76.34. About 1.61 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 19,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 255,662 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.40M, up from 236,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $60.62. About 2.55 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 09/04/2018 – Hess Schedules Earnings Release Conference Call; 08/05/2018 – LAFARGEHOLCIM CHAIRMAN BEAT HESS SPEAKS AT AGM IN ZURICH; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 E&P CAPITAL & EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES $2.1B; 25/04/2018 – HESS COO GREG HILL SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – HESS SEES COMPLETING SALE OF DENMARK ASSETS IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS COST OF DEVELOPING GUYANA DISCOVERY $7-9 PER BARREL; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS DOESN’T INTEND TO ISSUE NEW DEBT TO FUND GUYANA PROJECT OR ANY OTHER PROJECTS; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hess Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HES)

Since February 12, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 sales for $250,790 activity. Shares for $25,079 were bought by MCMANUS DAVID on Wednesday, March 6. HOLIDAY EDITH E bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Wednesday, March 6. Quigley James H. had bought 442 shares worth $25,079. Turner Michael R sold $394,012 worth of stock. SCHRADER WILLIAM G. also bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Wednesday, March 6. The insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $25,079.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51 billion and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 7,553 shares to 86,827 shares, valued at $5.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 41,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,154 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSV).