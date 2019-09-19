Anchor Capital Advisors Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake as Stock Value Rose; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Harvey Capital Management Has Increased Holding

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 11,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 249,043 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.36M, down from 260,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 18.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,270 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.87 million, up from 5,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $899.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $5.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1817.46. About 2.54M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – GOP Senator moves to close cheap shipping loophole that helped Chinese businesses on Amazon; 18/04/2018 – Former rivals Amazon and Best Buy join forces to sell smart TVs; 12/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO PLAN CREDIT CARD FOR SMALL-BUSINESS CUSTOMERS; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND BOSTON TECH HUB & CREATE AN; 23/04/2018 – Scott Galloway: Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway, with; 12/04/2018 – Trump orders review of U.S. Postal Service; 29/05/2018 – ViaDerma Announces Increase of Amazon Sales on the Heels of U.S. Department of Commerce Trade Mission to India; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time’; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Shows Signs of Edging Out Instacart at Whole Foods; 06/04/2018 – Cato-at-Liberty: Jeff Bezos and the Big Chill

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51 billion and $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 224,324 shares to 308,449 shares, valued at $24.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 30,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Com has 1.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 349,289 shares. Tt Intl accumulated 1.22% or 122,170 shares. Bouchey Financial Grp Inc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7,484 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability Company reported 9.19 million shares. M&R owns 80,586 shares. Stephens Inv Management Gp Ltd Com stated it has 1,561 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boston Advisors Limited Liability reported 2.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Daiwa owns 378,711 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability Corp invested in 51,390 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Investment Counsel holds 2.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 55,745 shares. 1St Source National Bank holds 1.61% or 147,159 shares in its portfolio. Loudon Inv Mgmt Limited Com reported 39,340 shares stake. Dorsey Wright Associate stated it has 4,154 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Aureus Asset Ltd has 84,500 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Co invested in 0.34% or 654 shares. 2,500 are held by Altfest L J & Communication Inc. Howland Cap Ltd accumulated 1,460 shares. Woodstock Corp accumulated 151 shares. Tcw invested 3.59% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Panagora Asset Inc has invested 3.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gateway Advisory Ltd Liability Company accumulated 167 shares. Shaker Ltd Liability Company Oh accumulated 1,884 shares or 2.38% of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough And Company accumulated 7,921 shares or 2.04% of the stock. 1,497 were reported by Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Inc Public Ltd Company. Brick And Kyle Associate holds 3,624 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Ltd reported 0.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Massachusetts Fincl Service Ma accumulated 1.56 million shares. Spinnaker Trust invested in 836 shares.

