Anchor Capital Advisors Lifted Its Dril Quip (DRQ) Stake by $300,780; As Williams Ord (WMB) Market Value Rose, C-V Starr & Co Trust Has Upped Position

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dril Quip Inc (DRQ) by 66.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,725 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, up from 10,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dril Quip Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.09% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $49.4. About 466,229 shares traded or 42.24% up from the average. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 3.63% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Dril-Quip Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRQ); 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC DRQ.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $380 MLN TO $400 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Dril-Quip Wins Spotlight on New Technology Award for Hands-Free Drilling Riser System; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP – ALTHOUGH INCREMENTAL PROJECT-BASED BOOKINGS ARE EXPECTED IN 2018, CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE THESE BOOKINGS TO MATERIALLY AFFECT 2018 REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC – COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS $207.3 MLN AND $266.7 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND MARCH 31, 2018, RESPECTIVELY; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q REV. $99.2M, EST. $96.5M; 15/03/2018 – DRIL-QUIP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF JERRY M. BROOKS; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks

C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust increased its stake in Williams Ord (WMB) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 352,201 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12M, up from 327,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust who had been investing in Williams Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $24.79. About 10.60 million shares traded or 53.45% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $273,275 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 69,928 shares. Camarda Advsr Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life has invested 0.4% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated accumulated 13,206 shares. Weiss Multi invested in 146,097 shares. Permit Capital Limited Liability has 85,000 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Fairview Investment Mgmt Limited Company has 7,300 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 157 shares in its portfolio. Css Ltd Llc Il accumulated 6,193 shares. Texas-based Frontier Invest Company has invested 0.26% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Aviva Public Llc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Colony Grp Incorporated Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 16,412 shares. Hamlin Management Llc invested in 1.97% or 1.54M shares. Bb&T Secs Llc holds 0.03% or 102,863 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

