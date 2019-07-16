Anchor Capital Advisors Lifted Its Biogen (BIIB) Stake by $363,204; Nuance Communications (Call) (NUAN) Position Maintained by Masters Capital Management Llc

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) (NUAN) by 70.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 353,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 853,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.44 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.44. About 641,823 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss/Shr 56c; 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract -; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR NUANCE TO REFORM PAY PRACTICES; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires from Nuance Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 46,459 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.98 million, up from 44,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $231.88. About 700,827 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TECFIDERA REVENUE OF $987 MLN VS $958 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 13/04/2018 – Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 05/03/2018 VP McKenzie Disposes 110 Of Biogen Inc; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51 billion and $4.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 41,534 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $44.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 775 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $47.78 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sarissa Capital Mngmt Lp reported 18.67% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Horan Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 342 shares. Twin Mgmt has invested 0.33% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Cs Mckee Limited Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 51,410 shares. Argent Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.06% or 123,007 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj has 0.93% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Global Endowment Management Limited Partnership reported 1,090 shares. Cwm Limited Company has 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 420 shares. Victory Cap accumulated 57,135 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Colony Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% stake. Van Eck Associate has invested 0.29% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Camarda Lc accumulated 0% or 10 shares. Capstone Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.06% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Kornitzer Capital Ks holds 0.06% or 14,907 shares.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Secureworks Corp by 286,461 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $9.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transocean Ltd (Call) (NYSE:RIG) by 279,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.72M shares, and cut its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,226 are held by Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.06% or 2.69 million shares. Canandaigua Bancorp & Tru reported 10,325 shares stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 12,769 shares stake. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 10,543 shares. American Group Incorporated Incorporated has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Golden Gate Private Equity stated it has 1.86% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Fmr Lc has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Moreover, Federated Pa has 0.03% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 622,860 shares. Boston Prtnrs accumulated 359,610 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Glenview Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 5.28M shares. Menta Cap Limited Liability owns 44,602 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.05% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 3.43M shares. Green Square Capital Lc stated it has 35,218 shares. Prelude Capital Ltd has 13,108 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $715,634 activity. Another trade for 8,301 shares valued at $130,824 was sold by BEAUDOIN THOMAS L. $23,640 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) was sold by Tempesta Daniel David. Ortmanns Stefan had sold 1,841 shares worth $29,014.