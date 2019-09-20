Anchor Capital Advisors Increased Eaton Plc (ETN) Position By $2.52 Million; Cypress Semiconductor Has 0.94 Sentiment

Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 160 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 170 sold and decreased their stock positions in Cypress Semiconductor Corp. The funds in our database reported: 273.11 million shares, down from 294.04 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Cypress Semiconductor Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 8 for an increase of 5. Sold All: 59 Reduced: 111 Increased: 77 New Position: 83.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) stake by 12.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc acquired 30,377 shares as Eaton Corp Plc (ETN)’s stock rose 0.34%. The Anchor Capital Advisors Llc holds 266,496 shares with $22.19M value, up from 236,119 last quarter. Eaton Corp Plc now has $35.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $84.51. About 1.81 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) stake by 24,076 shares to 1.13M valued at $48.78M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) stake by 25,912 shares and now owns 1.11 million shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Oppenheimer & has invested 0.06% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Private Trust Communications Na reported 0.1% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Cibc World Corporation owns 88,346 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Ltd Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,510 shares. Kings Point Mgmt owns 338 shares. 80 are held by Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership. Jpmorgan Chase And Co holds 11.60M shares. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Liability Co Il reported 1.18% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 120 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 20,477 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of America De has 7.42 million shares. The Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Capital Fund Mngmt accumulated 4,671 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 3,706 shares. 92,429 were accumulated by Cullinan Associate.

Among 3 analysts covering Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Eaton Corporation has $94 highest and $8200 lowest target. $88.67’s average target is 4.92% above currents $84.51 stock price. Eaton Corporation had 6 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, September 3. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ETN in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc holds 6.3% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for 248,494 shares. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc owns 404,800 shares or 5.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tig Advisors Llc has 4.61% invested in the company for 4.79 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Omni Partners Llp has invested 4.42% in the stock. Magnetar Financial Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 8.51 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 5.18 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) has risen 30.44% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home; 15/05/2018 – Cypress Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 31C, EST. 29C; 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 29/05/2018 – Cypress to Address Multiple Investor Conferences Through June; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive; 15/03/2018 – Cypress Delivers Robust Wireless Connectivity to Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ IoT Single Board Computer

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.40M for 24.22 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

