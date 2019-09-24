Anchor Capital Advisors Holds Position in Carbonite (CARB); Kemet (KEM) Share Value Rose While Zpr Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carbonite Inc (CARB) by 33.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 17,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The hedge fund held 69,668 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81 million, up from 52,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 192,409 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Rev $64M; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.51 – $1.59; 22/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – ETF MANAGERS GROUP LLC REPORTS 6.91 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CARBONITE INC AS OF MARCH 19 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 Carbonite Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 13; 17/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q EPS 40c; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Rev $294M-$304M; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Adj EPS 27c

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 45.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 31,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.45% . The institutional investor held 37,854 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $712,000, down from 68,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $19.65. About 820,179 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Kemet’s Cfr And Sr Sec Term Loan To B1; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – DJ KEMET Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEM); 22/05/2018 – Kemet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q Net $2.43M; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 17/05/2018 – Kemet at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23; 14/03/2018 – Kemet Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – KEMET DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL EFFECT ON TOKIN FINE; 21/03/2018 – Kemet and KEC Weren’t Part of the Investigation by the Commission; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – THIS PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 24 investors sold KEM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 44.92 million shares or 0.53% more from 44.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd Com reported 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 16,105 shares. Ellington Gru Limited Liability Corp stated it has 60,500 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.03% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0% or 189,327 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 2.19 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Panagora Asset Management holds 2,089 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 13,500 shares. State Street accumulated 1.78 million shares or 0% of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel stated it has 52,070 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 39,364 shares. California-based Aperio Grp Inc Lc has invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Oak Associates Oh holds 0.05% or 44,595 shares in its portfolio. Capital Assocs Ny invested 0.52% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM).

More notable recent KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why PG&E, Kemet, and Cars.com Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “KEMET (NYSE:KEM) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A Whopping 507% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why KEMET Stock Soared Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53M and $49.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atkore Intl Group Inc by 15,136 shares to 58,321 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 11,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).

Analysts await KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 20.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.79 per share. KEM’s profit will be $36.55M for 7.80 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by KEMET Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 9,965 shares to 76,862 shares, valued at $5.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 253,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,855 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).