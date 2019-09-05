Anchor Capital Advisors Holding in Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) Trimmed by $383,180; Par Capital Management Has Lifted Synchrony Finl (SYF) Holding by $6.05 Million; Share Price Rose

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 195,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 2.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.56M, up from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.37. About 3.07M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Percentage Was 4.3%; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video); 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Synchrony CEO Margaret Keane (Video); 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Rate Was 4.9%; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (HELE) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.15% . The hedge fund held 143,867 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.68 million, down from 147,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $152.07. About 122,334 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead Thermometers; 21/05/2018 – Trista Sutter Opens Up About Her Family’s Allergies And Solutions; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Net $60.1M; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES UP 0.4 TO 2.1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $7.30 TO $7.55 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Sales $1.485B-$1.51B; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead The; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects GAAP Effective Tax Rate Range of 9%-11% for FY19; 05/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Limited Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 15/03/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NewLink Genetics, Chipmos Technologies, Helen of Troy, Inte

More notable recent Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Helen of Troy (HELE) Q2 Earnings Decline Y/Y, Stock Loses 13% – Nasdaq” on January 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Factors That Make Helen of Troy (HELE) an Attractive Stock – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Why Estee Lauder (EL) is a Hot Investment Pick – Nasdaq” on November 09, 2018. More interesting news about Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Factors That Are Set to Keep Estee Lauder’s (EL) Shine On – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Closer Look At Helen of Troy Limited’s (NASDAQ:HELE) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold HELE shares while 73 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 24.32 million shares or 1.59% less from 24.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 13,299 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Oarsman Capital reported 1.18% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Zacks Mngmt has 9,685 shares. D E Shaw Inc has invested 0.01% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 5,398 shares in its portfolio. Art Limited Liability Corp owns 2,159 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement accumulated 31,767 shares. Cubic Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0.14% or 4,050 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Company invested 0% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Ellington Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.08% or 3,700 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 6,841 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 10,485 shares.

Analysts await Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to report earnings on October, 8. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 3.30% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.82 per share. HELE’s profit will be $42.41M for 21.60 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Helen of Troy Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $4.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 140,016 shares to 847,239 shares, valued at $49.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 40,287 shares in the quarter, for a total of 433,062 shares, and has risen its stake in National Storage Affiliates.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 150,000 shares to 557,779 shares, valued at $8.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Game Technolog by 5.43 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Synchrony Financial (SYF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synchrony announces capital return moves – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synchrony Financial: Q2 2019 Earnings Expected To Be Ahead Consensus – Maintain Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Synchrony July card core delinquency rate rises – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.