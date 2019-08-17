Anchor Capital Advisors Holding In Dril Quip (DRQ) Was Upped; Mill Road Capital Management Has Lifted Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Position by $791,398 as Stock Value Declined

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $2.235. About 13,699 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dril Quip Inc (DRQ) by 66.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.17% . The hedge fund held 16,725 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, up from 10,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dril Quip Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $47.24. About 369,354 shares traded or 9.53% up from the average. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 0.53% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 19/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC – COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS $207.3 MLN AND $266.7 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND MARCH 31, 2018, RESPECTIVELY; 01/05/2018 – Dril-Quip Wins Spotlight on New Technology Award for Hands-Free Drilling Riser System; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q REV. $99.2M, EST. $96.5M; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP – ALTHOUGH INCREMENTAL PROJECT-BASED BOOKINGS ARE EXPECTED IN 2018, CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE THESE BOOKINGS TO MATERIALLY AFFECT 2018 REVENUE; 15/03/2018 – DRIL-QUIP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF JERRY M. BROOKS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dril-Quip Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRQ)

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51 billion and $4.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 102,441 shares to 818,828 shares, valued at $46.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $80,569 activity. $59,381 worth of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) was bought by TANNER DELBERT H on Wednesday, May 15.