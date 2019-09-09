Anchor Capital Advisors Has Upped Its Holding in Nv5 Global (NVEE) by $1.17 Million; As First Horizon National (FHN) Stock Price Rose, Schneider Capital Management Cut Stake

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 163.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 19,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The hedge fund held 32,037 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 12,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $788.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $65.35. About 160,628 shares traded or 42.90% up from the average. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q EPS 39c; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q EPS $1.06; 21/04/2018 – DJ NV5 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEE); 23/04/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL FILES FOR MIXED OFFERING OF $150M SECURITIES; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Rev $94M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.00 TO $3.30; 09/04/2018 – NV5 Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 NET REVENUES $296 MLN TO $324 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06, REV VIEW $392.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in First Horizon National Corp (FHN) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 498,419 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97M, down from 528,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in First Horizon National Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.94. About 2.29 million shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 13/04/2018 – First Horizon delivers strong first quarter performance; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 28/03/2018 – Adrienne Sipe joins First Horizon National Corp; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q EPS 27c; 24/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 02/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 First Horizon honored as a top company for executive women; 10/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds First Horizon; 14/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp. by 467,376 shares to 640,217 shares, valued at $16.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 50,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 488,951 shares, and has risen its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc..

Analysts await First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FHN’s profit will be $130.16 million for 9.49 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by First Horizon National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $4.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 11,935 shares to 6,374 shares, valued at $749,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 39,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 676,960 shares, and cut its stake in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (NYSE:SAIC).