Anchor Capital Advisors Has Upped Holding in Amdocs LTD (DOX) by $8.55 Million as Share Value Rose; Exane Derivatives Trimmed Its Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $38.02 Million as Shares Rose

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 38.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 158,344 shares as the company's stock rose 16.47% . The hedge fund held 568,758 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.78 million, up from 410,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $64.19. About 466,159 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500.

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by 99.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 197 shares as the company's stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 1 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193,000, down from 198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Nextera Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $107.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $224.01. About 2.35M shares traded or 35.16% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc stated it has 146,925 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.17% or 201,382 shares in its portfolio. Twin Cap has 0.06% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 6,390 shares. 1St Source Financial Bank reported 5,427 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pictet North America Advisors Sa has 0.07% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2,525 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,450 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Incorporated Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,357 shares. Endurance Wealth Management has invested 0.98% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc has invested 0.25% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Valmark Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,350 shares. Schafer Cullen Mngmt holds 2.18% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 769,393 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp holds 13.13 million shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 36,654 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 3,523 shares in its portfolio. Uss Invest Management Ltd owns 226,185 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 6,535 shares to 7,884 shares, valued at $797.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nokia Adr Spons. (NYSE:NOK) by 5,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT:UUUU).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 25.34 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year's $2.18 per share. NEE's profit will be $1.06 billion for 25.34 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.