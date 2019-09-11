Anchor Capital Advisors Has Upped By $1.38 Million Its Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) Holding; Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Covered By 2 Bulls

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) stake by 8.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc acquired 17,503 shares as Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR)’s stock declined 1.08%. The Anchor Capital Advisors Llc holds 214,787 shares with $17.02M value, up from 197,284 last quarter. Lamar Advertising Co New now has $7.82B valuation. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $78.3. About 199,949 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chesapeake Energy has $4.5 highest and $1.6 lowest target. $3.17’s average target is 74.18% above currents $1.82 stock price. Chesapeake Energy had 8 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Deutsche Bank. The company was downgraded on Friday, April 12 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by UBS. On Friday, June 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”. See Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.82. About 57.24 million shares traded or 12.29% up from the average. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 16/05/2018 – Chesapeake Almost Missed Out on Its Wyoming Oil Play (Correct); 09/04/2018 – Enviva Partners, LP Provides Update on Previously Reported Incident at Chesapeake Terminal; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1, Element sponsored fleet lease ABS; 28/03/2018 – Chesapeake Energy ‘not desperate to sell assets’ -CEO; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR PRODUCTION UP 1%-5% ADJ. FOR ASSET SALES; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES CLOSING EARLIER $500 MLN ASSETS SALES IN 1H ’18; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Local Regulation; Chesapeake Bay, between Sandy Point and Kent Island, MD; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SAYS NOT DESPERATE TO SELL ASSETS; 21/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4 FROM $3; 08/03/2018 – Tellurian Has Held Talks With Chesapeake Energy to Buy Louisiana Drilling Fields

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.30, from 2.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc invested in 0.01% or 8.18M shares. The New York-based M&T Bancshares Corporation has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Schneider Cap reported 8.13% stake. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 5.07M shares. Proshare Advisors Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 70,000 shares. Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 38,823 shares. Adirondack Trust Company reported 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Stifel Fincl stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Telemus Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 69,064 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Loews stated it has 54,899 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 1.81 million shares. River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 2.46 million shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 12,800 shares. Loomis Sayles & L P owns 2.16 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.34 billion. It operates in two divisions, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $21.01 million activity. Lawler Robert D. bought 50,000 shares worth $100,995. NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. sold $19.47 million worth of stock or 5.91M shares. WEBB JAMES R had bought 50,000 shares worth $98,010 on Tuesday, May 28. $100,625 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) shares were bought by DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR.

