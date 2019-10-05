Anchor Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Stake in Nuvasive (NUVA) as Stock Price Rose; Bancolombia S A (CIB) Shareholder Inca Investments Decreased Stake as Stock Value Declined

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NUVA) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.90% . The hedge fund held 812,030 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.54M, down from 818,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nuvasive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $64.52. About 368,977 shares traded. NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has risen 16.39% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical NUVA News: 01/05/2018 – NuVasive 1Q Rev $260.5M; 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE 1Q REV. $260.5M, EST. $259.5M; 15/05/2018 – Camber Capital Management Buys New 2.3% Position in NuVasive; 22/05/2018 – NuVasive PRECICE STRYDE™ System Used In First Patient For Stature Lengthening By International Limb Lengthening Expert; 02/05/2018 – NuVasive $NUVA will continue to fall in future periods. Competition has caught up with them and their procedures/products have lost their competitive edge. Accounting issues we pointed out were a harbinger; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors LP Exits Position in NuVasive; 01/05/2018 – NuVasive Sees FY Adj EPS $2.44-Adj EPS $2.47; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group LP Exits Position in NuVasive; 05/04/2018 – NuVasive Sponsors ISASS 2018, Hosts Workshops And Presentations; 05/03/2018 NuVasive to Participate in Investor Events in March 2018

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bancolombia S A (CIB) by 77.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 639,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 187,756 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.58 million, down from 827,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Bancolombia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.8. About 202,942 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $566.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 3,100 shares to 196,300 shares, valued at $44.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 38.16% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.76 per share. CIB’s profit will be $245.96 million for 12.10 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Bancolombia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.22% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. NUVA’s profit will be $28.10 million for 29.87 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by NuVasive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51 billion and $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 132,062 shares to 242,059 shares, valued at $21.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 33,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 466,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold NUVA shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 50.07 million shares or 22.70% less from 64.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh reported 14,705 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 81,854 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt stated it has 366,043 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 0.02% of its portfolio in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Amalgamated Commercial Bank invested in 0.01% or 9,798 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd has 0% invested in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership holds 26,180 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc invested in 7,313 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Sector Gamma As holds 4.7% or 499,354 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Ameritas Invest holds 19,452 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corp holds 282,544 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. 287 were accumulated by First Interstate Natl Bank. West Oak Ltd Liability has invested 0% in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).