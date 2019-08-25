Anchor Capital Advisors Has Raised Holding in Csg Sys Intl (CSGS) by $355,698 as Market Valuation Rose; Amphenol New (APH) Shareholder Zeke Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $678,304 as Shares Declined

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Csg Sys Intl Inc (CSGS) by 41.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 8,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.78% . The hedge fund held 28,956 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 20,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Csg Sys Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $51.79. About 157,307 shares traded. CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has risen 26.89% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 10/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes Expands Relationship with CSG; 31/05/2018 – CSG HOLDINGS LTD CSGJ.J – CURRENT BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT AND TRADING CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN CHALLENGING; 08/04/2018 – CSG HOLDING SAYS BOARD APPROVES UPGRADE PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 145.75 MLN YUAN; 02/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.81 TO $2.93, EST. $2.80 (2 EST.); 16/04/2018 – CSG Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL – ON MARCH 5 REFINANCED EXISTING TERM BANK DEBT, REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH NEW DEBT ARRANGEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – CSG Systems Gets $350M Credit Agreemen; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates CSG Sys Intl $350M Sr Scd Debt ‘BBB-‘ (Recov: 1); 31/05/2018 – CSG HOLDINGS LTD CSGJ.J – FY REVENUE INCREASED BY 22% TO R2,13 BLN; 02/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 69C, EST. 67C (2 EST.)

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 48.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 7,216 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The hedge fund held 7,687 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $726,000, down from 14,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $85.4. About 1.36M shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.63 BLN TO $7.75 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Sales $7.63B-$7.75B; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 23C-SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp Announces New Buyback Plan

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.78 million for 24.54 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amphenol Corp: Recent Selloff Has Created Attractive Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why We Like Amphenol Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:APH) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Holding Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amphenol declares $0.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Amphenol Corporation (New) (APH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetary Mgmt Group stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 119,107 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia stated it has 16,798 shares. Blair William And Il has 830,801 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Glenmede Trust Na holds 1.08M shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Us Bancorp De has invested 0.07% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Highvista Strategies Lc has invested 0.44% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Westpac Banking invested 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Guardian Trust Commerce reported 660 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2.23 million are owned by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Moreover, Zevenbergen Cap Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). American Group holds 0.04% or 109,144 shares in its portfolio. First Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Investment Services owns 24,564 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 87,902 shares to 261,485 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 15,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 322,721 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $4.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 9,308 shares to 417,403 shares, valued at $49.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 239,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 850,217 shares, and cut its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold CSGS shares while 55 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 32.00 million shares or 0.50% less from 32.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 270,307 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Group Inc has invested 0% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Wells Fargo And Com Mn stated it has 402,574 shares. 13,853 are owned by Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation. Principal Inc holds 0.01% or 287,884 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Bancshares Of New York Mellon has 0.01% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) for 976,496 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp owns 77,542 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has 0.01% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Moreover, Btim has 0.31% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) for 533,013 shares. First Advsrs Lp invested 0% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Victory Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 29,285 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has 21,543 shares. Bogle Management Limited Partnership De holds 48,900 shares.

More notable recent CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CSGS Breaks Above 2% Yield Territory – Nasdaq” on February 06, 2017, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CSG Unveils the Next Evolution of Field Service Management Technology – Business Wire” published on July 17, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Aug 05, 2019 – Massey, Quick & Co., LLC Buys Ball Corp, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF – GuruFocus.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CSG Systems (CSGS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CSG Appoints Rajan Naik to Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: August 27, 2018.