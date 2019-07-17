Anchor Capital Advisors Has Raised Hasbro (HAS) Position By $611,915; Van Berkom & Associates Lowered Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Position By $5.25 Million

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased Hasbro Inc (HAS) stake by 1.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc acquired 7,199 shares as Hasbro Inc (HAS)’s stock rose 8.26%. The Anchor Capital Advisors Llc holds 442,714 shares with $37.64 million value, up from 435,515 last quarter. Hasbro Inc now has $13.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $109.38. About 94,413 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 12.43% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/04/2018 – Hasbro is the toy company most likely to survive the post-Toys R Us era, says analyst Susan Anderson; 08/03/2018 – Hasbro to Roll Out Plant-Based Packaging; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro is toymaker most likely to survive post-Toys R Us era, analyst says; 01/05/2018 – Power Rangers `go, go’ to Hasbro for $522m; 11/05/2018 – Hasbro Presenting at Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – $MAT $HAS Toys R Us is exploring a plan that could keep 200 stores open even after liquidation; 29/03/2018 – Hasbro and The Autism Project Team Up for ToyBox Tools to Bring the Joy of Play to Children with Developmental Disabilities; 01/05/2018 – The deal comes as Hasbro seeks to reverse its losses following the bankruptcy last year of Toys R Us; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q U.S. and Canada Rev $364.3M; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO CEO: EXPECTS WALMART, TARGET TO EXPAND TOY OFFERINGS

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) stake by 7.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 92,068 shares as Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX)’s stock rose 12.68%. The Van Berkom & Associates Inc holds 1.14M shares with $65.77M value, down from 1.23M last quarter. Tempur Sealy Intl Inc now has $4.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $76.9. About 110,560 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS

Among 7 analysts covering Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Hasbro had 16 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Argus Research. Wells Fargo maintained Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) rating on Wednesday, February 13. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $90 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform” on Monday, March 4. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Citigroup. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 21. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $75 target in Tuesday, February 26 report.

More notable recent Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Trade Talk Cools Off Record-Setting Market – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Losing “Friends” and “The Office” Won’t Hurt Netflix – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “HAS Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This Is Why Amazon Stock a Must-Buy Amid the Nasdaq Rally – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Coca-Cola Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) stake by 239,296 shares to 850,217 valued at $15.70 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) stake by 60,520 shares and now owns 16,328 shares. Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 89,404 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 1.49% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) or 117,370 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 9,659 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fincl Counselors Inc accumulated 74,374 shares. Boston Prtnrs holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 1.05M shares. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Llc invested 0.09% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Bluemountain Mgmt Limited owns 31,030 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.01% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Chevy Chase Tru Incorporated invested 0.04% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Glenmede Tru Comm Na holds 0.04% or 96,641 shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Panagora Asset reported 10,474 shares stake. Brown Advisory stated it has 99,729 shares. Sector Pension Board accumulated 9,664 shares.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tempur Sealy News: Why TPX Stock Is Moving Today – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Tempur Sealy Stock Was Up 84% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Manchester United PLC (MANU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MGI and GTHX among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Tempur Sealy Intl had 14 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Loop Capital Markets on Monday, June 24 to “Hold”. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Guggenheim. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Raymond James.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased Globus Med Inc (NYSE:GMED) stake by 82,705 shares to 1.34 million valued at $66.17M in 2019Q1. It also upped Laureate Education Inc stake by 516,600 shares and now owns 4.76M shares. Tivity Health Inc was raised too.