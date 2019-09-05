Anchor Capital Advisors Has Raised By $8.12 Million Its Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Holding; Innophos Holdings (IPHS) Shorts Down By 9.27%

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) stake by 19.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc acquired 140,016 shares as Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH)’s stock rose 17.22%. The Anchor Capital Advisors Llc holds 847,239 shares with $49.26 million value, up from 707,223 last quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor now has $10.74B valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $76.56. About 677,571 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 22/03/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – RadioResource: Federal Engineering Part of Booz Allen Team Helping DHS OEC; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN GETS $179M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT U.S. NAVY SHORE INFRA; 06/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS AWARDED SPOT ON $8.27 BLN JOINT ENTERPRISE RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT, ACQUISITION,PROCUREMENT IDIQ CONTRACT; 23/03/2018 – Sevatec Expands Immigration Data Sciences Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – AIR FORCE MATERIEL COMMAND AWARDED CO SPOT ON $998 MLN INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUANTITY MULTIPLE-AWARD CONTRACT; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Booz Allen; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q EPS 58c; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – WAS AWARDED $179 MLN CONTRACT IN NOVEMBER OF 2017 FOR UP TO FIVE YEARS; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS lll Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and Technology Solutions

Innophos Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IPHS) had a decrease of 9.27% in short interest. IPHS’s SI was 322,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.27% from 355,000 shares previously. With 76,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Innophos Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IPHS)’s short sellers to cover IPHS’s short positions. The SI to Innophos Holdings Inc’s float is 1.67%. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $28.15. About 46,683 shares traded. Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) has declined 39.80% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHS News: 01/05/2018 – Innophos 1Q Adj EPS 61c; 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS HOLDINGS SEES YR ADJ EPS UP 10%-14%; 29/03/2018 Innophos Holdings Director James Zallie to Resign From Board, Effective April 1; 01/05/2018 – Innophos Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – VP Brodheim Disposes 293 Of Innophos Holdings Inc; 23/04/2018 – DJ Innophos Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPHS); 01/05/2018 – Innophos Backs FY18 Guidance of 12%-14% Rev Growth; 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS HOLDINGS REITERATES YR DOUBLE-DIGIT REV. GROWTH VIEW; 01/05/2018 – INNOPHOS HOLDINGS SEES YR ADJ EBITDA UP 15%-17%; 01/05/2018 – Innophos 1Q EPS 55c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 123.35 million shares or 1.29% more from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Limited Company holds 46,729 shares. Comml Bank Of Hawaii invested 0.02% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc reported 47 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Mariner Ltd Liability stated it has 8,247 shares. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1.41M shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 516,593 shares. Amer Century invested in 4.91 million shares. Amer Group has invested 0% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.27% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Sageworth holds 0% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 21 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 27,913 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Inc Ltd has 0.7% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Fred Alger Management owns 0% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 807 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding has $7600 highest and $7000 lowest target. $73.25’s average target is -4.32% below currents $76.56 stock price. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding had 8 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 30. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) stake by 58,073 shares to 602,072 valued at $48.02 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) stake by 172,270 shares and now owns 520,128 shares. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold Innophos Holdings, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 18.31 million shares or 0.21% more from 18.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 32,000 shares stake. Moreover, Deprince Race & Zollo has 0.42% invested in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS). Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Llc accumulated 599,131 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,731 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Lc has 0% invested in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) for 17,632 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P has invested 0% in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS). Moreover, Prudential Fincl has 0% invested in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS). Moreover, Bluecrest Cap Management has 0.01% invested in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) for 7,795 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 0% invested in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) for 2.12M shares. Brown Advisory holds 7,000 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) for 7,597 shares. Lapides Asset Management Lc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) for 16,800 shares. Penn Capital Mngmt reported 136,180 shares. Citigroup reported 0% in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS).

