Anchor Capital Advisors Has Lowered Suntrust Bks (STI) Position; Shorts at Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Raised By 5.78%

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) stake by 8.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 42,279 shares as Suntrust Bks Inc (STI)’s stock declined 5.00%. The Anchor Capital Advisors Llc holds 466,619 shares with $27.65M value, down from 508,898 last quarter. Suntrust Bks Inc now has $29.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $66.46. About 2.36 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS CEO SAYS BELIEVE UNTIL LATE LAST WEEK THAT INFORMATION ACCESSED BY EX-EMPLOYEE DID NOT LEAVE SUNTRUST- CONF CALL; 29/03/2018 – Shake Shack at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 28/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 4; 08/05/2018 – American Tower at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 22/03/2018 – Shake Shack Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 17/05/2018 – Equifax Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 24-25; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES DECREASED $51 MLN SEQUENTIALLY AND $91 MLN YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 10/04/2018 – Hilton Grand Vacations at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 18/04/2018 – SunTrust Banks Inc expected to post earnings of $1.11 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) had an increase of 5.78% in short interest. LCUT’s SI was 179,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.78% from 169,500 shares previously. With 14,400 avg volume, 13 days are for Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT)’s short sellers to cover LCUT’s short positions. The SI to Lifetime Brands Inc’s float is 1.67%. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.7. About 13,279 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 10.84% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LCUT News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES ADJ DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.81 TO $0.96 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES NET SALES $760 MLN TO $772 MLN; 09/03/2018 TAYLOR PARENT, LLC REPORTS 27.2 PCT STAKE IN LIFETIME BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 2 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lifetime Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCUT); 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 50c; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 70c; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q Adj EPS 47c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.45 TO $0.61 PER SHARE

Lifetime Brands, Inc. designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $182.02 million. The firm operates through three divisions: U.S. It has a 35.95 P/E ratio. Wholesale, International, and Retail Direct.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.15 million activity. Centre Partners V – L.P. bought $613,175 worth of stock or 63,906 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 1 investors sold Lifetime Brands, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 9.19 million shares or 3.04% less from 9.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Weber Alan W invested in 0% or 65,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Moreover, Mill Road Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 20.12% invested in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 1.63 million shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 9,800 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn has 22,791 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 25,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 238 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Utd Asset Strategies holds 18,329 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Barclays Public Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 14,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corp has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). National Bank & Trust Of Mellon has 0% invested in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 91,922 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. SunTrust Banks had 12 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 11, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) earned “Market Perform” rating by Bernstein on Friday, February 8. Sandler O’Neill downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, February 8 report. Macquarie Research upgraded the shares of STI in report on Friday, February 8 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 4 by UBS. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Nomura. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) stake by 80,136 shares to 1.14M valued at $36.16 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 3,890 shares and now owns 177,694 shares. National Storage Affiliates was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Finance invested 0.06% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Denali Ltd Liability Co accumulated 22,500 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 9,606 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Department accumulated 47,655 shares. Hightower Limited Company, Illinois-based fund reported 40,005 shares. Cap Invest Counsel reported 0.26% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Old Savings Bank In owns 195,130 shares. 17,850 were reported by National Asset. 1.27M are owned by Alliancebernstein L P. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 288,327 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 2,565 shares. Two Sigma Limited Liability holds 0% or 4,602 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 13,154 shares. Bartlett And Communications, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,053 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 45,971 shares.

