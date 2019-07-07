Anchor Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Ebay (EBAY) Holding; Shorts at SPEEDCAST INTL LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUST (SPPDF) Raised By 20.09%

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 3.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 9,270 shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Anchor Capital Advisors Llc holds 267,147 shares with $9.92M value, down from 276,417 last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $34.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.8. About 3.86M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 03/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces HEMPd Products Are Now Available on Amazon and EBAY; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 30/05/2018 – EBAY AUSTRALIA TO RELEASE EBAY PLUS IN MID-JUNE; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 19/04/2018 – EBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.29, REV VIEW $11.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches Interests — a New Feature That Tailors Shopping Experience Based on a Person’s Passions, Hobbies, and Style; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report; 25/04/2018 – EBAY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 50C TO 52C, EST. 52C

SPEEDCAST INTL LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUST (OTCMKTS:SPPDF) had an increase of 20.09% in short interest. SPPDF’s SI was 792,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 20.09% from 659,900 shares previously. The stock increased 4.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.29. About 20,300 shares traded or 59605.88% up from the average. Speedcast International Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPDF) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More recent Speedcast International Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPDF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Speedcast to acquire Globecomm for $135M – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Speedcast Intl Ltd 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Emera: A Utility Company With 8% Annual Dividend Growth Supported By Its C$6.5B Capital Investment Projects – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2017 was also an interesting one.

SpeedCast International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides network and satellite communications services worldwide. The company has market cap of $324.53 million. It designs, deploys, operates, and maintains networks, including installation and configuration of equipment; and offers value added services, such as user applications, network optimization, and networking monitoring and management. It has a 161.25 P/E ratio. The firm also sells equipment, including very small aperture terminal terminals that send and receive transmitted data, modems, routers, and other types of equipment related to the provisioning of value-added services; and provides wholesale VoIP services to telecom customers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset As accumulated 275,280 shares or 0% of the stock. Rothschild And Asset Us holds 0.01% or 13,289 shares in its portfolio. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability owns 367,452 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 51.53 million shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 770 shares. Regent Inv Limited Liability Corporation reported 8,400 shares. Cap Finance Advisers Limited Co invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). F&V Capital Mngmt Lc holds 144,670 shares. Moreover, Great Lakes Advsrs Llc has 0.02% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 19,704 shares. Mrj reported 117,575 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd holds 783,554 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 964,354 shares. Campbell Investment Adviser Limited Co accumulated 8,899 shares. Lakeview Cap Prtn Lc holds 0.19% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 8,377 shares.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased Celsius Holdings Inc stake by 81,608 shares to 239,630 valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (FLOT) stake by 7,384 shares and now owns 449,846 shares. Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) was raised too.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can eBay Sustain Its Momentum? – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does eBay Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EBAY) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “UK regulator tells Facebook, eBay to tackle sale of fake reviews – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sneaker site StockX raises funds, hires eBay exec – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Call Traders Jump on eBay Stock’s Breakout – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $349,347 activity. The insider Doerger Brian J. sold $349,347.