Anchor Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Aon Plc (AON) Holding by $1.21 Million; Canal Insurance Company Decreased Stake in Lockheed Mar 365.0 Call 20Sep19 (Call) (LMT) by $453,600 as Market Valuation Rose

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Lockheed Mar 365.0 Call 20Sep19 (Call) (LMT) by 65.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 37,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $246,000, down from 57,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Lockheed Mar 365.0 Call 20Sep19 (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $388.25. About 1.08M shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 21/03/2018 – LOCKHEED, GENERAL DYNAMICS ALSO AT SAUDI PRINCE’S U.S. MEETING; 17/05/2018 – Lockheed Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lockheed Martin on March 20 for “Q-switched oscillator seed-source for MOPA laser; 13/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $1.5 BILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 19/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $522 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 06/03/2018 – lnterceptor Test Proves Lockheed Martin’s Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 Fielded Reliability; 24/05/2018 – Lockheed Wins $558.3 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 03/04/2018 – LMT: Military aircraft crashes near Plaster City; 21/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Fifth AEHF Protected Communications Satellite Completes Launch Environment Test

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 20.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 25,095 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.84 million, down from 31,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $193. About 1.57M shares traded or 108.69% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51 billion and $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icf Intl Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 4,642 shares to 16,053 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 30,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,496 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $337.26 million for 33.74 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

