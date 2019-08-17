Anchor Capital Advisors Has Lowered Analog Devices (ADI) Position by $1.05 Million; Share Value Rose; Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Holder Jfs Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.43 Million

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 10,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 486,893 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.26 million, down from 496,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $110.52. About 2.32 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 80.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc sold 11,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 2,876 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353,000, down from 14,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $127. About 1.79 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11M for 22.65 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,843 are held by Valley Advisers. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.21% or 1.57 million shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability holds 0% or 3,259 shares in its portfolio. Robecosam Ag owns 199,000 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 86,075 shares. Texas Capital Bankshares Tx has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). British Columbia Mngmt holds 105,122 shares. Tower Research Ltd Co (Trc) invested in 6,805 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Llc, Michigan-based fund reported 8,322 shares. Brinker Cap Incorporated holds 9,319 shares. Nomura Asset Management Co Limited holds 0.13% or 126,894 shares. Fiduciary Trust Communications holds 50,959 shares. Laffer Invs reported 27,799 shares. Jnba Financial holds 0% or 25 shares. Kidder Stephen W invested 2.65% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $4.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 28,927 shares to 380,670 shares, valued at $25.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $62,844 activity.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 11.22 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

