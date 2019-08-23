Anchor Capital Advisors Has Increased Stake in Csg Sys Intl (CSGS); Heritage Wealth Advisors Trimmed Its Suntrust Banks (STI) Holding by $362.37 Million as Market Value Rose

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 14.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 6,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 34,766 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06B, down from 40,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $60.35. About 515,049 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 01/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Group Meeting Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES DECREASED $51 MLN SEQUENTIALLY AND $91 MLN YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 06/03/2018 – Installed Building Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 24/05/2018 – Equifax at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – American Tower at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 26/03/2018 – Blue Apron at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/05/2018 – Summit Materials Tour Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 31; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Csg Sys Intl Inc (CSGS) by 41.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 8,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.78% . The hedge fund held 28,956 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 20,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Csg Sys Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.4. About 51,057 shares traded. CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has risen 26.89% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 08/03/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC – REFINANCED AGREEMENT INCLUDE AN INCREASE IN TENOR OF LOAN FROM FEBRUARY 2020 TO MARCH 2023; 02/05/2018 – CSG Systems 1Q EPS 42c; 29/03/2018 – CSG SMART SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT PLANS TO BOOST UNIT’S CAPITAL BAY 200 MLN YUAN; 10/04/2018 – CSG Real-Time Traffic Insights to Help Meet Service Technician Arrival Time Promises; 22/04/2018 – DJ CSG Systems International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGS); 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Csg’s B3 Cfr, Downgrades First-lien Debt To B3; 21/05/2018 – CSG Names Rolland Johns As Chief Financial Officer; 21/05/2018 – Strata-X Has High Graded an Area Within the Serowe CSG Fairway; 08/03/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL – ON MARCH 5 REFINANCED EXISTING TERM BANK DEBT, REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH NEW DEBT ARRANGEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – CSG Systems International to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51M and $608.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Main Str Cap Corp Com (NYSE:MAIN) by 334 shares to 3,334 shares, valued at $124.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Russell (IWB) by 300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $636.45M for 10.63 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Inc has invested 0.12% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Moreover, Neuberger Berman Ltd Com has 0% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 34,034 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Inc LP reported 16,270 shares. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 173 shares. 10.90M are owned by Financial Bank Of America Corporation De. Bokf Na reported 3,748 shares. 31,000 are owned by Cornerstone Advisors. Brown Advisory has 0.04% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 251,173 shares. Provise Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,256 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 2.13M shares or 0.21% of the stock. Lmr Prtn Llp reported 14,683 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 1.49M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Terril Brothers Inc holds 2.54% or 135,785 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 23,705 shares. 34.05M were reported by Blackrock.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “BB&T shareholders approve merger of equals with SunTrust – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SunTrust Banks declares $0.56 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “BB&T shareholders approve merger, ‘Truist’ name – Triad Business Journal” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SunTrust Foundation Awards $2.7 Million in Grants to Winners of the 2019 Lighting the Way Awards – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

More notable recent CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CSG Systems (CSGS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CSG Systems: Consistently Hiking Its Quarterly Dividends, With More Room To Grow – Seeking Alpha” published on December 01, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CSGS Breaks Above 2% Yield Territory – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 06, 2017.