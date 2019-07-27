Anchor Capital Advisors Has Increased Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Holding by $1.90 Million as Market Value Declined; Beach Investment Management Has Boosted Its Position in Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) by $1.42 Million

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) by 507.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 101,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,241 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 19,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 108,699 shares traded. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 19.50% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TGP News: 04/04/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution; 16/03/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners 1Q Rev $115.3M; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS LP TGP.N – QTRLY GAAP VOYAGE REVENUES $115.3 MLN VS $101.2 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 158,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.11M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.42 million, up from 2.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.61. About 9.04 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 3,765 shares to 3,765 shares, valued at $461,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51 billion and $4.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 17,063 shares to 26,335 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 102,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 818,828 shares, and cut its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Advisor Prns Limited has invested 0.03% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Andra Ap holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 368,700 shares. Interest Ltd Ca stated it has 20,497 shares. Moreover, Security Natl Trust Co has 0.07% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 16,941 shares. 24,262 were accumulated by Hap Trading Limited Liability Corp. & Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 6,831 shares. Basswood Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.25% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Cwm Llc reported 18,439 shares stake. Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Lc has invested 0.33% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Moreover, Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 1,470 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 84,800 shares. Davenport And Llc accumulated 13,570 shares or 0% of the stock. Rampart Co Ltd holds 0.05% or 32,726 shares. Qs Limited Liability Corp owns 9,409 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $240,019 activity. $249,700 worth of stock was sold by Thompson Mark E on Monday, January 28.