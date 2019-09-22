Anchor Capital Advisors Has Decreased By $482,632 Its Rogers (ROG) Holding; Arosa Capital Management LP Raised Bp Plc (Call) (BP) Position By $4.10 Million

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased Rogers Corp (ROG) stake by 18.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,806 shares as Rogers Corp (ROG)’s stock declined 16.85%. The Anchor Capital Advisors Llc holds 12,468 shares with $2.15M value, down from 15,274 last quarter. Rogers Corp now has $2.63B valuation. The stock decreased 3.11% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $141.47. About 171,540 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 22/05/2018 – Rogers to Participate in B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%; 16/03/2018 Rogers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP – ENTERED INTO SIX-MONTH CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH STIPP TO AID IN CFO TRANSITION; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp.: Janice E. Stipp to Retire as Finance Chief, Effective May 16; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased Bp Plc (Call) (BP) stake by 20% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arosa Capital Management Lp acquired 100,000 shares as Bp Plc (Call) (BP)’s stock declined 7.75%. The Arosa Capital Management Lp holds 600,000 shares with $25.02M value, up from 500,000 last quarter. Bp Plc (Call) now has $132.60B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $38.99. About 5.38 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 27/03/2018 – Algeria’s 2017 energy export volumes slip, earnings up -c.bank; 13/04/2018 – Norwegian major Statoil eyes future projects with Mexico’s Pemex; 01/05/2018 – “I think it is a complete urban myth and there is absolutely no substance to that story that we’re aware of within the company,” BP chief financial officer, Brian Gilvary told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” on Tuesday; 17/05/2018 – BP IS SAID IN TALKS TO TAKE CONOCO’S U.K. FIELD IN SWAP DEAL; 09/04/2018 – BP PLC – BP TO DEVELOP SECOND PHASE OF OMAN’S GIANT KHAZZAN GAS FIELD; 18/05/2018 – Oil & Gas industry needs to do more on climate change – investors; 07/05/2018 – HILONG HOLDING LTD 1623.HK – UNIT ENTERED INTO CONTRACT WITH BP IRAQ N.V. FOR PROVISION AND OPERATION OF TWO ONSHORE WORKOVER UNITS; 28/04/2018 – Norway’s `Mr Oil’ Helge Lund set to be BP chairman; 01/05/2018 – BP profits surge 71 percent amid oil price rally; 26/03/2018 – BP COO OF DEVELOPMENT, TECH JAMES DUPREE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS

Analysts await Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 3.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ROG’s profit will be $25.43M for 25.82 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Rogers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold ROG shares while 54 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 16.05 million shares or 1.35% less from 16.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 3,267 shares. Thb Asset Mgmt has invested 0.17% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Goldman Sachs Inc owns 245,788 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1.73M are held by Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corp. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 0.19% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Kbc Group Nv reported 7,073 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated has 0% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 34,300 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns owns 1,524 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fin stated it has 208,427 shares. 54,900 were accumulated by Westport Asset. Ser Automobile Association accumulated 2,822 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,700 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 2,163 shares. Bank Of Mellon Corporation owns 218,786 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 2,464 shares to 91,967 valued at $15.94M in 2019Q2. It also upped Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) stake by 33,386 shares and now owns 466,448 shares. M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) was raised too.

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) stake by 13,136 shares to 154,782 valued at $16.87M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cactus Inc stake by 80,596 shares and now owns 417,186 shares. Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XOP) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering BP (NYSE:BP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BP has $5300 highest and $48.6000 lowest target. $50.80’s average target is 30.29% above currents $38.99 stock price. BP had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Jefferies.