Anchor Capital Advisors Has Decreased By $1.58 Million Its Boston Scientific (BSX) Position; 1 Analysts Are Bullish NiSource Inc. (NI) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering NiSource (NYSE:NI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NiSource has $29 highest and $28 lowest target. $28.50’s average target is -2.96% below currents $29.37 stock price. NiSource had 8 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. See NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) latest ratings:

07/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

24/07/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $26 New Target: $29 Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $28 Maintain

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) stake by 3.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 41,534 shares as Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)’s stock rose 16.71%. The Anchor Capital Advisors Llc holds 1.16M shares with $44.48M value, down from 1.20 million last quarter. Boston Scientific Corp now has $59.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $42.69. About 397,074 shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY EPS 90c-EPS 94c; 26/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Closes NxThera Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific To Participate In Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: NxThera Acquisition Expands Portfolio With Minimally Invasive Therapy for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia; 29/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Launches the HeartLogic™* Heart Failure Diagnostic in Europe; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.90 TO $0.94; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects Acquisition of NxThera to Be Immaterial to Adjusted EPS Through 2020; 19/03/2018 – FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- SpyScope DS Access and Delivery diagnostic biliary catheter, M00546600; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q EPS 21c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability accumulated 395,252 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp owns 130,318 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 24,701 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 71,033 shares. 25,080 are owned by Oppenheimer Inc. Associated Banc accumulated 440,752 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Estabrook holds 0% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) or 3,359 shares. Ironwood Ltd Com owns 50 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Franklin Resources reported 0% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Apg Asset Management Nv invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Salem Invest Counselors has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Moreover, Birch Hill Investment Advsr Lc has 0.07% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 23,875 shares. 27,074 are held by Dana Inv Advsrs. South State holds 177,586 shares.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.27 million for 28.09 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What We Think Of Boston Scientific Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:BSX) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OKs BSX’s ImageReady MRI for Vercise Gevia DBS System – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boston Scientific Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Boston Scientific (BSX) Granted FDA Approval for ImageReady MRI Labeling for the Vercise Gevia – StreetInsider.com” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) stake by 366,993 shares to 895,399 valued at $52.67 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dowdupont Inc stake by 15,878 shares and now owns 396,164 shares. Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boston Scientific Corp has $5000 highest and $43 lowest target. $46.50’s average target is 8.92% above currents $42.69 stock price. Boston Scientific Corp had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, April 17. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 27 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, June 18.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.37. About 242,728 shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q EPS 82c; 10/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC Nl.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 29/03/2018 – NiSource Inc.: Richard A. Abdoo Decides Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (Nl); 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW SECOND TRANCHE OF UP TO $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018; 27/03/2018 – NiSource Declares Quarterly Common Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ NiSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NI); 23/04/2018 – Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.97 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It has a 88.2 P/E ratio. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and provides wholesale and transmission transaction services.

More notable recent NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Judging NiSource Inc.’s (NYSE:NI) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “NiSource To Pay $143M Settlement For Merrimack Valley Incident – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Columbia Gas Settles All Class Action Lawsuits for Merrimack Valley Incident – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “NiSource’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NiSource Inc. shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 339.36 million shares or 0.55% more from 337.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Co holds 21,180 shares or 0% of its portfolio. American National Ins Company Tx holds 0.25% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 164,780 shares. Quantitative Mngmt Ltd owns 72,500 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Daiwa Gp Inc Inc stated it has 14,843 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Johnson Inv Counsel invested 0.01% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 956,305 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 535,338 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Invs Limited has 0% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 17,698 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 10 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0.09% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Sei Invests invested in 0.01% or 67,630 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Synovus Fin has invested 0% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).