Anchor Capital Advisors Has Cut Stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by $707,515; Hanseatic Management Services Lifted Bruker (BRKR) Stake by $693,399; Stock Price Rose

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 11.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 9,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The hedge fund held 76,862 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51M, down from 86,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $73.87. About 1.20M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Bruker Corporation (BRKR) by 836.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 14,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% . The institutional investor held 15,843 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $791,000, up from 1,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Bruker Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.2. About 163,612 shares traded. Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) has risen 56.17% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKR News: 17/04/2018 – BRUKER CORP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – Bruker Acquires nanolR Company Anasys Instruments; 14/03/2018 Bruker Appoints Gerald Herman As Interim Chief Financial Officer; 17/04/2018 – Bruker Acquires NanoIR Company Anasys Instruments; 03/05/2018 – BRUKER 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 22C; 17/04/2018 – BRUKER BUYS NANOIR CO. ANASYS INSTRUMENTS; 10/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces the New CTX™ Portable XRF Analyzer; 03/05/2018 – BRUKER KEEPS 2018 REV. GROWTH, ADJ EPS OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 14/03/2018 – BRUKER NAMES GERALD HERMAN AS INTERIM CFO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bruker Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKR)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schnieders Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.4% or 14,282 shares in its portfolio. Acg Wealth accumulated 0.07% or 7,109 shares. Bailard reported 66,025 shares. Oarsman Capital has invested 0.3% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Wheatland Advisors Inc has 0.37% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Premier Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.07% or 4,135 shares. The Virginia-based Palladium Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Lincoln holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 6,562 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 1.09M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Company stated it has 8,000 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 4.08M shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Axa stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Evergreen Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 2,787 shares. Smith Moore & reported 17,965 shares. First Merchants reported 34,098 shares.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $2.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 132,062 shares to 242,059 shares, valued at $21.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 63,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 527,149 shares, and has risen its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19M for 26.01 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00M and $98.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4,838 shares to 212 shares, valued at $44,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,812 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).