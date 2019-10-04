Anchor Capital Advisors Has Cut Medtronic Plc (MDT) Position; S Y Bancorp (SYBT)’s Sentiment Is 1.05

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 13.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 34,900 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock rose 15.43%. The Anchor Capital Advisors Llc holds 220,083 shares with $21.43 million value, down from 254,983 last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $143.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $106.93. About 2.86 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 09/05/2018 – Data Reinforce Reduced Complications with Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System Over Traditional Pacemakers in Real-World Use; 07/05/2018 – Mike Weinstein to Join Medtronic as Senior Vice President of Strategy; 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Adj EPS $1.42; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $5.10 TO $5.15; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces New Paid Family Care Leave Benefits; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets With CE Mark Approval; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES, A RESORBABLE EMBOLIC PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR EMBOLIZATION OF HYPERVASCULAR TUMORS; 22/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview

S Y Bancorp Inc (SYBT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.13, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 45 funds increased or started new holdings, while 43 sold and reduced stakes in S Y Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 11.22 million shares, up from 11.15 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding S Y Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 32 Increased: 34 New Position: 11.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.72B for 20.88 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Medtronic has $12200 highest and $100 lowest target. $116.13’s average target is 8.60% above currents $106.93 stock price. Medtronic had 13 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, August 19. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MDT in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $11100 target. On Wednesday, June 5 the stock rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, August 21. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $11700 target in Wednesday, August 21 report. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 21. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $12200 target in Wednesday, August 21 report. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased Dentsply Sirona Inc stake by 63,383 shares to 527,149 valued at $30.76M in 2019Q2. It also upped Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) stake by 17,329 shares and now owns 69,668 shares. 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Appleton Partners Incorporated Ma holds 0.95% or 79,220 shares in its portfolio. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.26% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 12,642 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 96,040 are held by Hikari Tsushin. Kentucky Retirement Sys, Kentucky-based fund reported 62,436 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,909 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Security Trust Communications holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 540 shares. Deltec Asset Lc has 45,300 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Chilton Inv Comm Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Crestwood Group reported 1.19% stake. Moreover, Syntal Partners Lc has 0.06% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Korea Invest holds 0.51% or 1.21 million shares. Gulf Bank (Uk) accumulated 0.52% or 322,954 shares. Windsor Capital has 0.32% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 7,184 shares. Caprock Gp reported 20,325 shares.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. The company has market cap of $808.73 million. The Company’s deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and time deposits. It has a 13.43 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction and development, undeveloped land, real estate mortgage, and consumer loans; and originates and sells single-family residential mortgages.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co holds 3.3% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. for 977,540 shares. Walthausen & Co. Llc owns 242,133 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Research & Management Co. has 0.7% invested in the company for 64,525 shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors Inc has invested 0.65% in the stock. Atlas Browninc., a Kentucky-based fund reported 15,654 shares.

Analysts await Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 8.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.6 per share. SYBT’s profit will be $14.77 million for 13.69 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.72% negative EPS growth.

