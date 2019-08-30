Anchor Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Hologic (HOLX) Stake as Market Value Rose; Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Holding in Take (TTWO) Has Trimmed by $21.39 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 22.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 13,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The hedge fund held 45,351 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, down from 58,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.36. About 16,162 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 27/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC – CLARITY HD HIGH-RESOLUTION 3D IMAGING AND INTELLIGENT 2D IMAGING TECHNOLOGY GOT PMA APPROVAL FROM FDA; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 10/04/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – Minerva Surgical Requests Immediate Retraction of Misleading lnt’l Journal of Women’s Health Publication that Compares NovaSure to Minerva®, Sponsored by Hologic; 19/04/2018 – HOLX: WOMEN TREATED W/NOVASURE HAD HIGHER AMENORRHEA RATES; 14/05/2018 – hologic, inc. | myosure manual tissue removal device | K173901 | 05/08/2018 |; 01/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 09/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Leading Women’s Health Company Hologic Features Its Innovative Suite of Products at 2018 American College of Obstetricians and; 02/05/2018 – Hologic: Reiterating Adj EPS Guidance for Year

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 55.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 227,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 185,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.46 million, down from 412,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.24. About 25,806 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 27/04/2018 – Giant Food and Wizards District Gaming Announce Partnership; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 140,016 shares to 847,239 shares, valued at $49.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 6,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 36 investors sold HOLX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Westpac has 0% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). The Iowa-based Principal Gru has invested 0.02% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Central Retail Bank & accumulated 2,188 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 192,929 were reported by Toronto Dominion Retail Bank. 45,351 were reported by Anchor Advsrs Limited Liability Com. 9,100 are held by Rodgers Brothers Inc. North Star Asset invested in 254,559 shares or 1% of the stock. Everence Capital Management invested 0.06% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). 437,256 are held by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Oakbrook Lc invested in 23,440 shares. Moreover, Conning Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 4,461 shares. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership owns 4,763 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Management invested in 887,455 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp reported 0.01% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13B and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 125,100 shares to 575,100 shares, valued at $33.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 89,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 324,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,410 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Earnest Ptnrs Lc holds 74 shares. 410,416 are held by Morgan Stanley. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6,046 shares. Jp Marvel Advsr Limited Co has 5,148 shares. 20,614 are held by Pinnacle Assoc Limited. American Natl Ins Communication Tx holds 34,030 shares. Alkeon Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 182,434 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Northern Corp invested in 1.21 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Artisan Limited Partnership holds 0.21% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 1.15M shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd invested in 112,147 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Swiss Bancshares accumulated 379,600 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 11,942 shares. Voya Inv Limited Liability owns 56,714 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

