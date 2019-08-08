Anchor Capital Advisors Has Boosted Mckesson (MCK) Holding By $778,518; AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL (AMMX) Shorts Down By 31.58%

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased Mckesson Corp (MCK) stake by 6.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc acquired 6,654 shares as Mckesson Corp (MCK)’s stock rose 16.75%. The Anchor Capital Advisors Llc holds 109,450 shares with $12.81 million value, up from 102,796 last quarter. Mckesson Corp now has $25.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $141.06. About 940,744 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 07/03/2018 U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON: PROBE IN RESPONSE TO REQUEST FROM TEAMSTERS; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 09/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Health Mart Atlas; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Qui Tam Complaint Filed Against Company, Units in April; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Committee Makes Recommendations to Further Strengthen Compliance Framework; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Restructuring Plan Consists of After-Tax GAAP Charges That Are Estimated to Be Approximately $150 M to $210 M; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS:ROBBINS SAID ADDED TO MCKESSON POSITION IN RECENT WEEKS; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: U.S., States Subsequently Filed Notices Declining to Intervene in Case; 22/05/2018 – McKesson Corp expected to post earnings of $3.56 a share – Earnings Preview

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL INC (OTCMKTS:AMMX) had a decrease of 31.58% in short interest. AMMX’s SI was 1,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 31.58% from 1,900 shares previously. It closed at $0.019 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

AmeraMex International, Inc. sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies in heavy construction, surface mining, infrastructure, logging, shipping, and transportation industries. The company has market cap of $14.33 million. It carries an inventory of front end loaders, scrapers, excavators, backhoes, rock trucks, container handlers, log loaders, forklifts, wheel loaders, trucks, and trailers. It has a 19 P/E ratio. The firm offers equipment for the handling of shipping containers; heavy equipment for logging, surface mining, heavy construction, transportation, and infrastructure projects; heavy construction equipment, including front end loaders, scrapers, excavators, backhoes, and rock trucks; and heavy haul equipment, including trucks and heavy haul trailers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) stake by 11,134 shares to 343,789 valued at $43.90M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (EFAV) stake by 17,063 shares and now owns 26,335 shares. Ishares Tr (IUSV) was reduced too.