Anchor Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding in Hess (HES) by $1.14 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Abbott Labs (ABT) Holder Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Its Position

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 30.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 69,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,521 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60M, down from 227,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.76. About 8.75M shares traded or 66.69% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT GOT GUNS FROM HIS FATHER, THE OWNER; 28/03/2018 – Abbott invests in diabetes care start-up; 07/03/2018 – Abbott’s Confirm Rx connects an insertable cardiac monitor to a smartphone app; 30/05/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Abbott wants more armed guards, mental health services to prevent school shootings; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Study; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: TO STUDY LAWS FOR SAFER SCHOOLS, PROTECTING 2ND AMEND; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 59C, EST. 58C

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 19,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 255,662 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.40 million, up from 236,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $59.65. About 2.96M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 09/03/2018 – HESS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; RATING AFFIRMED; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS DEEPWATER INVESTMENT NEEDED TO MEET RISING OIL DEMAND; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Share Buyback Plan in Advance of Considerable Offshore Guyana Development Cap Spending; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hess Infrastructure Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 08/05/2018 – LAFARGEHOLCIM CHAIRMAN BEAT HESS SPEAKS AT AGM IN ZURICH; 23/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 26/04/2018 – HESS BUYS INTEREST IN NEW ACREAGE OFFSHORE GUYANA; 26/04/2018 – Hess Acquires Interest in New Acreage Offshore Guyana; 08/03/2018 – HESS: $1.0B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.7B

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. $249,875 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares were bought by Stratton John G.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 10 sales for $23.66 million activity. 442 Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares with value of $25,079 were bought by CHASE RODNEY F. 5,546 shares were sold by Goodell Timothy B., worth $296,156. The insider COLEMAN LEONARD S JR bought $25,079. 442 shares were bought by LIPSCHULTZ MARC S, worth $25,079 on Wednesday, March 6. Another trade for 7,107 shares valued at $394,012 was made by Turner Michael R on Tuesday, February 12. Hill Gregory P. sold $622,591 worth of stock or 11,659 shares.

