Anchor Capital Advisors Has Boosted By $3.40 Million Its Franklin Res (BEN) Stake; Pimco Global Stocksplus & Income Fund (PGP) Has 1.75 Sentiment

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased Franklin Res Inc (BEN) stake by 18.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc acquired 103,180 shares as Franklin Res Inc (BEN)’s stock rose 5.44%. The Anchor Capital Advisors Llc holds 654,082 shares with $21.68M value, up from 550,902 last quarter. Franklin Res Inc now has $17.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.91. About 576,884 shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 1.07% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Small-Mid Cap Adds Elior Group; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Franklin Templeton buys $2.25 bln in Argentine bonds – FT; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES 2Q NET OUTFLOWS $10.0B; 25/04/2018 – Managing Director Michael Cabanas Elected to Orange Bowl Committee; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Adds Pandora, Exits Sky; 27/04/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS CANADA ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED CHANGES TO FRANKLIN BISSETT DIVIDEND INCOME FUNDS; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – REPORTED PRELIMINARY MONTH-END AUM OF $737.5 BLN AT MARCH 31, COMPARED TO $744.9 BLN AT FEBRUARY 28; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Random Forest Team to Join Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group Investment Team

Pimco Global Stocksplus & Income Fund (PGP) investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.97, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 7 funds increased and opened new positions, while 4 sold and reduced their holdings in Pimco Global Stocksplus & Income Fund. The funds in our database now hold: 339,467 shares, up from 241,779 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Pimco Global Stocksplus & Income Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 1 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Among 3 analysts covering Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Franklin Resources had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) on Monday, April 15 to “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) earned “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 14. The stock has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Monday, February 25.

More notable recent Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Franklin Resources (BEN) Announces June AUM of $715.2B – StreetInsider.com” on July 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:BEN – GlobeNewswire” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Franklin Templeton June AUM rises on market gains – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Resources, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Results on July 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

The stock increased 0.66% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.71. About 18,818 shares traded. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) has declined 11.59% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.02% the S&P500.

Pennsylvania Trust Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund for 25,632 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc owns 32,034 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 137,448 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1,090 shares.