Anchor Capital Advisors Has Boosted Amdocs LTD (DOX) Stake by $389,732 as Share Value Rose; General Electric Co (GE) Shareholder Dowling & Yahnke Raised Stake

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The hedge fund held 575,044 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.70M, up from 568,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $66.11. About 258,456 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 22/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN SYMBOL DOX; 10/05/2018 – KCOM Partners with Amdocs to Deliver Service-based Next Generation Network Services; 04/04/2018 – VUBIQUITY, RECENTLY BOUGHT BY AMDOCS, RENEWS DEAL W/ TURNER; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Custom; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – REITERATES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 4.0%-8.0% YOY; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX); 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 04/04/2018 – AMDOCS – VUBIQUITY WILL BE PREMIUM CONTENT DIGITAL DISTRIBUTOR FOR OTT PLATFORMS, VUBIQUITY’S LIVE-TO-VOD SOLUTION FOR TURNER’S PORTFOLIO OF NETWORKS

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 28.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 33,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 151,292 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59 million, up from 117,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.94. About 33.03 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION, EUROPEAN REGULATORS WILL ANNOUNCE EMERGENCY DIRECTIVE MANDATING NEW INSPECTIONS FOR SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES; 21/04/2018 – Is GE’s Bounceback for Real? — Barron’s; 11/04/2018 – GE SIGNED LARGE SUPPLY PACT FOR JENBACHER GAS ENGINES IN RUSSIA; 25/04/2018 – GE OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – GE POWER NAMES ROBERT MORGAN TO LEAD NEW ENERGY STORAGE UNIT; 03/05/2018 – GE Warns It Might Put Subprime Lending Unit Into Bankruptcy Filing; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital plans to acquire a health-care technology unit from General Electric; 13/04/2018 – GE publishes restated earnings for 2016 and 2017; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR ADJ EPS, FCF; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE, CREATING GLOBAL LEADER FOR RAIL EQUIPMENT, SERVICES AND SOFTWARE

More notable recent Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Vodafone Idea Partners with Amdocs for Multi-Year Smart Operations Services for Postpaid Segment – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stifel pleased by Amdocs profit beat; shares +11.5% – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “TelefÃ³nica and Amdocs Agree to Extend and Expand Multi-Year Strategic Partnership in Argentina and Chile to Accelerate their Digital Transformation – GlobeNewswire” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Shares of Amdocs Tumbled Today – Nasdaq” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “6 Stocks To Watch For May 14, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $2.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,918 shares to 9,148 shares, valued at $701,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 244,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,432 shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 22,592 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd accumulated 44,372 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment reported 103,514 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 0.25% or 509,113 shares in its portfolio. 101,256 are owned by Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) accumulated 3,439 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 406,128 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Donaldson Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 12,559 shares. Fenimore Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 42,526 shares. Seabridge Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 34,620 are held by Altfest L J &. Franklin Resources reported 67.18M shares. Stock Yards Bank Company stated it has 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 23.57 million were reported by Invesco Ltd. Patten Gru reported 13,648 shares.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,733 shares to 134,388 shares, valued at $7.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global X Fds by 16,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,420 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Strazik Scott bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036. Another trade for 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 was bought by HORTON THOMAS W. Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. 105,600 shares were bought by Cox L Kevin, worth $994,752. Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, August 23. $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR.