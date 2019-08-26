Anchor Capital Advisors Decreased Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Position as Share Value Declined; Jbf Capital Increased First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Position by $706,800

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 51.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 3,290 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $615,000, down from 6,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $171.98. About 564,815 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 37,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The institutional investor held 166,320 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21M, up from 129,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in First Internet Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.52M market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $19.43. About 10,681 shares traded. First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) has declined 32.76% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.76% the S&P500. Some Historical INBK News: 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 22/03/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q Net $6.03M; 03/05/2018 – IoT-Ready Alliance™ Introduces First Internet of Things Interface Specification – Enabling Future-proof Buildings; 20/03/2018 First Internet Bancorp to Pay Cash Dividend; 21/05/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Internet Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INBK); 10/05/2018 – iQlYl Becomes China’s First Internet Video Platform to Obtain Certification from China’s Top Digital Rights Organization; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q EPS 71c; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Reports Record Quarterly Net Income

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life has 0.02% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 455 shares. Estabrook Capital Mgmt holds 51,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. West Oak Ltd Liability owns 10,305 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi invested in 3,093 shares. Community National Bank Of Raymore owns 20,000 shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 542,175 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Meridian Invest Counsel Incorporated invested 2.46% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Communications Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 51,443 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.15% stake. Clear Harbor Asset Management Lc holds 0.08% or 2,011 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru accumulated 19.75 million shares or 0.14% of the stock. L S Advisors Inc, California-based fund reported 9,031 shares. Etrade Capital Ltd Liability invested in 3,823 shares. 40,000 are owned by Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Com. Murphy Capital Management Inc owns 9,193 shares.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01M for 15.58 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Hawaiian Inc by 857,212 shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $37.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Norfolk Southern Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CSX Stock Is a Good Play â€” But Is It the Best One? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Blackjewel Bankruptcy Could Set Off Ripple Effects For Freight Rail – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold INBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 6.89 million shares or 2.71% less from 7.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts has invested 0% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Kennedy holds 0.15% of its portfolio in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) for 335,058 shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De invested in 10,951 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0% of its portfolio in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) for 590 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% or 12,115 shares. Cim Invest Mangement Incorporated holds 12,803 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). First Fincl In stated it has 3,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Maltese Lc owns 340,000 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Penn Mngmt Co Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 109,297 shares. Fj Ltd Co accumulated 202,388 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Pl Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) for 18,000 shares. Parametric Port Associate invested in 12,668 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 19,789 shares. First Wilshire Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 20,353 shares.

More notable recent First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “First Internet Bancorp Announces Issuance of $35 Million Subordinated Notes – Business Wire” published on June 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “First Internet Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – Business Wire” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “First Internet Bancorp to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders – Business Wire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “First Internet Bancorp Is Very Different, And Quite Possibly Meaningfully Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2018.