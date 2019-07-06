Anchor Capital Advisors Decreased By $317,250 Its Jd Com (JD) Holding; Fidelity Southern (LION) Sentiment Is 1.89

Fidelity Southern Corp (LION) investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 66 institutional investors opened new or increased stock positions, while 35 cut down and sold their holdings in Fidelity Southern Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 17.71 million shares, down from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Fidelity Southern Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 4 to 2 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 27 Increased: 42 New Position: 24.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased Jd Com Inc (JD) stake by 22.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 10,575 shares as Jd Com Inc (JD)’s stock rose 23.69%. The Anchor Capital Advisors Llc holds 37,365 shares with $1.13 million value, down from 47,940 last quarter. Jd Com Inc now has $52.03B valuation. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $31.03. About 6.97M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 23/03/2018 – Oh nuts! China shoppers lament tariffs on US almonds, pistachio and fruit; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN AUTO BATTERY REPLACEMENT MKT PACT; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.17; 09/03/2018 – JD.COM TO ASSIST VILLAGERS IN CHINA’S IMPOVERISHED REGIONS: LIU; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT TO INVEST 536.6 MLN YUAN FOR 33.33 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY; 11/05/2018 – Partners Group Adds Black Knight, Exits JD.com: 13F; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT WITH JD.COM UNIT; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS UP BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM 236.5 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES FY REV. +29% TO +33%

The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 1.15 million shares traded or 702.76% up from the average. Fidelity Southern Corporation (LION) has risen 24.63% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.20% the S&P500. Some Historical LION News: 19/04/2018 – FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $34.8 MLN VS $32.2 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Dir Harp Jr Gifts 800 Of Fidelity Southern Corp; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern 1Q EPS 43c; 03/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 10-11; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Southern Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LION)

Fidelity Southern Corporation operates as the holding firm for Fidelity Bank that provides financial services and products primarily for individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses in the metropolitan Atlanta and Jacksonville, Orlando and Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida markets. The company has market cap of $856.55 million. The firm accepts noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing demand accounts, including money market accounts and savings deposits; and time deposits. It has a 22.15 P/E ratio. It also offers various loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, indirect automobile loans, real estate construction loans, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans, including automobile loans, residential mortgage and home equity loans, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $328,977 activity.

Analysts await Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, up 32.35% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.34 per share. LION’s profit will be $12.45M for 17.21 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 104.55% EPS growth.

Castine Capital Management Llc holds 5.06% of its portfolio in Fidelity Southern Corporation for 595,870 shares. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owns 881,616 shares or 2.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banc Funds Co Llc has 1.08% invested in the company for 527,140 shares. The New York-based Jacobs Asset Management Llc has invested 0.96% in the stock. Cutler Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 74,618 shares.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased Dentsply Sirona Inc stake by 88,353 shares to 463,766 valued at $23.00M in 2019Q1. It also upped Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) stake by 6,225 shares and now owns 30,108 shares. Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. JD.com had 17 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Nomura on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Hold” rating by Macquarie Research given on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. CLSA upgraded the shares of JD in report on Friday, March 1 to “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Benchmark given on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Daiwa Securities with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, January 31 report.

