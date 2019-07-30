Anchor Capital Advisors Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Position By $1.40 Million; Aware Ultra-short Duration Enhanced Income Etf (NYSEARCA:AWTM) SI Increased By 29633.33%

Aware Ultra-short Duration Enhanced Income Etf (NYSEARCA:AWTM) had an increase of 29633.33% in short interest. AWTM’s SI was 89,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 29633.33% from 300 shares previously. With 40,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Aware Ultra-short Duration Enhanced Income Etf (NYSEARCA:AWTM)’s short sellers to cover AWTM’s short positions. The ETF increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.45. About 637 shares traded. Aware Ultra-Short Duration Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AWTM) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 82.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,678 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Anchor Capital Advisors Llc holds 775 shares with $296,000 value, down from 4,453 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $193.89B valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $4.35 during the last trading session, reaching $344.56. About 1.67 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/04/2018 – BA MAY NEED TO LEASE AIRCRAFT WHILE ROLLS WORKS ON 787 FIX: CEO; 15/05/2018 – lnsitu and University of Alaska Fairbanks to Partner in Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration Pilot Program; 07/05/2018 – Paul R. La Monica: Rumor has it Musk and The Boring Company will be building a new Tunnel Force One for Trump to replace the; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS EXPECT TO MAKE SUSTAINED PROGRESS ON MARGIN EXPANSION ACROSS BUSINESSES; 07/05/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne Completes Hot Fire Testing on Propulsion System for MDA’s Redesigned Kill Vehicle; 18/05/2018 – China denies it offered package to slash U.S. trade gap by $200 bln; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT SAID NOT TO SEE BOEING-EMBRAER AS DONE DEAL YET; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Boeing allegedly hit with `WannaCry’ cyberattack; 02/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Boeing, Exits L3 Technologies; 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s expected win deals a fresh blow to the struggling Airbus A330neo, weeks after Hawaiian Airlines dropped an order for six Airbus jets in favor of the 787

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.74 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.