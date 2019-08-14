Anchor Capital Advisors Cut Store Cap (STOR) Position; Brant Point Investment Management Has Decreased Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Position

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased Store Cap Corp (STOR) stake by 4.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 84,949 shares as Store Cap Corp (STOR)’s stock rose 2.76%. The Anchor Capital Advisors Llc holds 1.69 million shares with $56.74 million value, down from 1.78M last quarter. Store Cap Corp now has $8.34B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.1. About 337,332 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) stake by 14.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brant Point Investment Management Llc analyzed 21,935 shares as Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS)'s stock rose 34.12%. The Brant Point Investment Management Llc holds 129,145 shares with $12.27M value, down from 151,080 last quarter. Total Sys Svcs Inc now has $22.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.59% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $124.73. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc stake by 96,700 shares to 252,935 valued at $6.93 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) stake by 21,218 shares and now owns 121,218 shares. Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Among 3 analysts covering Total System Services (NYSE:TSS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Total System Services has $15800 highest and $9500 lowest target. $124’s average target is -0.59% below currents $124.73 stock price. Total System Services had 8 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, March 29. The stock of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Goldman Sachs. Barclays Capital maintained Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) on Monday, August 5 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 3,890 shares to 177,694 valued at $24.84 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) stake by 103,180 shares and now owns 654,082 shares. Dentsply Sirona Inc was raised too.

