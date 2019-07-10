Anchor Capital Advisors Cut Jd Com (JD) Position as Shares Rose; Gilead Sciences (Gild) (GILD) Holder Curbstone Financial Management Decreased Position as Share Price Declined

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (Gild) (GILD) by 33.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 7,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,620 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 23,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc. (Gild) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $67.46. About 3.51M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – THERE WERE NO CASES OF OPPORTUNISTIC INFECTION, TUBERCULOSIS, THROMBOEMBOLISM, OR MALIGNANCY IN TRIAL; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-Infected With; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate); 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 15/05/2018 – KITE – FACILITY TO ENGINEER, PRODUCE INNOVATIVE CELL THERAPIES, INCLUDING AXICABTAGENE CILOLEUCEL, A CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR T CELL (CAR T) THERAPY; 15/05/2018 – KITE – ANNOUNCED IT HAS LEASED A NEW FACILITY IN NETHERLANDS TO ENGINEER CELL THERAPIES IN EUROPE; 13/04/2018 – GILD BEGINS LARGER PHASE 2B STUDY COMBO TREATMENT W/SELONSERTIB; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND TO BE NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR REGIMEN

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 22.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc analyzed 10,575 shares as the company's stock rose 23.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 37,365 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 47,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $51.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $30.71. About 12.51 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $83.83M for 153.55 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Another Consumer Discretionary ETF To Consider – Benzinga" on July 10, 2019

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "We Did The Math OVLU Can Go To $30 – Nasdaq" on July 08, 2019

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.67 earnings per share, down 4.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.75 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.12 billion for 10.10 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.