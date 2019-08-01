Anchor Capital Advisors Cut Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position by $12.11 Million as Stock Rose; Spruce House Investment Management Position in Gtt Communications (GTT) Boosted as Share Value Declined

Spruce House Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spruce House Investment Management Llc bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 12.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.41 million, up from 10.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spruce House Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $675.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $12.1. About 453,731 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: GTT Communications Rtgs Uchgd On Dbt Upsz; 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM HHI TO EQUIP A NEW LNG CARRIER; 05/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – THEIR DELIVERY IS EXPECTED FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2020; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Gtt’s B2 Cfr, Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – GTT Communications: Aleph and Crestview Are Significant Hldrs of Interoute; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Gtt’s Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities To B2 From B1; 12/04/2018 – REG-GTT : REVENUES OF €64.2 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS GTT COMMUNICATIONS’ IDR AT ‘B’ ON TERM LOAN UPSIZ; 21/03/2018 – GTT GETS HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES ORDER; 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – ALEPH & CRESTVIEW ARE SHAREHOLDERS OF INTEROUTE, WILL INVEST PORTION OF PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF INTEROUTE INTO COMBINED CO

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 90.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 252,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 27,850 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 280,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $48.41. About 19.20M shares traded or 1.67% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 06/04/2018 – PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS RECOMMENDS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS VOTING FOR PROPOSAL TO REDUCE OWNERSHIP THRESHOLD FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO CALL SPECIAL MEETING; 19/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO PLAN $1B FINE FOR WELLS FARGO: WASH. POST; 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Opens Investigation Into Wells Fargo Advisors; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/04/2018 – Ryder Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – CFPB’s Wells Fargo Fine is Largest Against a Bank So Far in Trump Administration; 23/04/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo set to reduce penalty charges; 22/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Sonoco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 12,576 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Opus Investment Mngmt invested 0.76% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). New Jersey Better Educational Savings has invested 1.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd invested in 0.14% or 65,280 shares. Fulton State Bank Na has invested 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). C World Wide Group Inc Holdings A S holds 3.59% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 5.85 million shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.15% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Acadian Asset Lc accumulated 304,526 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust holds 0.14% or 23,175 shares in its portfolio. Buckhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 64,238 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management reported 122,465 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 3,018 shares. Bancshares reported 0.49% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bluefin Trading Ltd Company holds 159,969 shares.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51 billion and $4.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exterran Corp by 30,742 shares to 63,783 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In by 10,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,092 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26B for 10.17 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.