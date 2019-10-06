Anchor Capital Advisors Cut Its Aon Plc (AON) Position; Amdocs Limited – Ordinary Shares (DOX) Shorts Increased By 12.57%

Amdocs Limited – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:DOX) had an increase of 12.57% in short interest. DOX’s SI was 3.65M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 12.57% from 3.24M shares previously. With 813,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Amdocs Limited – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:DOX)’s short sellers to cover DOX’s short positions. The SI to Amdocs Limited – Ordinary Shares’s float is 2.63%. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $66.44. About 444,152 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 22/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN SYMBOL DOX; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired By Amdocs, Renews Deal With Turner DOX; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS SEES 3Q REV. $990M TO $1.03B, EST. $992.2M; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Custom; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M; 04/04/2018 – AMDOCS – VUBIQUITY WILL BE PREMIUM CONTENT DIGITAL DISTRIBUTOR FOR OTT PLATFORMS, VUBIQUITY’S LIVE-TO-VOD SOLUTION FOR TURNER’S PORTFOLIO OF NETWORKS; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME TRADES IN AMDOCS; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 1.3%-3.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased Aon Plc (AON) stake by 20.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,277 shares as Aon Plc (AON)’s stock rose 7.70%. The Anchor Capital Advisors Llc holds 25,095 shares with $4.84M value, down from 31,372 last quarter. Aon Plc now has $44.98B valuation. The stock increased 2.54% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $192. About 482,253 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.91 billion. The firm offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its clients to contextual and personalize interactions in interaction channels. It has a 23.02 P/E ratio. It also provides network solutions to design, deploy, operate, and optimize mobile networks; operational support systems for fixed line, broadband, wireless, and cable TV networks; and network optimization suite to plan, build, launch, manage, and optimize radio access networks.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) stake by 47,641 shares to 241,621 valued at $23.14M in 2019Q2. It also upped Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) stake by 4,082 shares and now owns 75,943 shares. Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Aon (NYSE:AON), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Aon has $225 highest and $18200 lowest target. $199.60’s average target is 3.96% above currents $192 stock price. Aon had 10 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Aon plc (NYSE:AON) rating on Monday, July 29. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $20000 target. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $19500 target in Thursday, July 11 report. The stock of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, May 22. The stock of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by M Partners. UBS maintained the shares of AON in report on Monday, July 29 with “Neutral” rating. On Wednesday, May 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $335.02 million for 33.57 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.