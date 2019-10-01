Anchor Capital Advisors Cut Entergy New (ETR) Holding; Blackrock Muniyield Michigan Quality Fund (MIY) Has 1.82 Sentiment

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased Entergy Corp New (ETR) stake by 1.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 4,216 shares as Entergy Corp New (ETR)’s stock rose 10.15%. The Anchor Capital Advisors Llc holds 229,214 shares with $23.59 million value, down from 233,430 last quarter. Entergy Corp New now has $23.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $116.95. About 240,496 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 30/05/2018 – Entergy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – ENTERGY SAYS GRAND GULF REACTOR IN MISS. SHUT FOR REFUELING; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Sees FY18 Utility, Parent & Other Adjusted Guidance Range of $4.50-$4.90 a Shr; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q EPS 73c; 19/04/2018 – ENTERGY SAYS PILGRIM 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 16/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM 1 REACTOR TO 98% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Sees $2.55/Shr Decrease to FY18 EPS Related to Decisions to Sell or Close Merchant Nuclear Plants; 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY PALISADES NUCLEAR PLANT IN MICHIGAN CLOSED FOR REPAIRS; 28/03/2018 – BURNS & MCDONNELL ADDS ENTERGY PROJECT TO $3.2B SLATE IN TEXAS,

Blackrock Muniyield Michigan Quality Fund Inc (MIY) investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.89, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 20 funds increased and started new stock positions, while 11 sold and reduced their positions in Blackrock Muniyield Michigan Quality Fund Inc. The funds in our database now have: 4.62 million shares, down from 4.64 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Blackrock Muniyield Michigan Quality Fund Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 3 Reduced: 8 Increased: 14 New Position: 6.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $416.46 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 35.56 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 2.7% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. for 590,203 shares. Karpus Management Inc. owns 629,803 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.28% invested in the company for 670,113 shares. The New York-based Saba Capital Management L.P. has invested 0.25% in the stock. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv, a Indiana-based fund reported 41,689 shares.

The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.08. About 18,513 shares traded. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (MIY) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) stake by 47,641 shares to 241,621 valued at $23.14M in 2019Q2. It also upped Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) stake by 17,329 shares and now owns 69,668 shares. Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Entergy (NYSE:ETR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Entergy has $11600 highest and $10500 lowest target. $114.67’s average target is -1.95% below currents $116.95 stock price. Entergy had 10 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, August 21. Morgan Stanley maintained Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, September 25 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Monday, September 9 to “Overweight”. On Friday, June 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $11500 target in Friday, September 6 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, June 7 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold ETR shares while 156 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 164.24 million shares or 3.93% more from 158.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edgestream Prtnrs LP owns 4,451 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Limited invested in 36,587 shares. Burney owns 49,063 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0.02% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 535 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.87% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Legal General Public Limited Company holds 0.14% or 2.49 million shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Luminus Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.25 million shares stake. Raymond James Trust Na reported 7,701 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Jennison Associates Ltd Co holds 0.14% or 1.34 million shares in its portfolio. Magellan Asset Mngmt, Australia-based fund reported 152,766 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech invested in 130,721 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Aqr Capital Limited Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 586,995 shares. Segment Wealth Ltd Liability Company reported 2,470 shares. Natl Pension Ser holds 0.08% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) or 234,607 shares.

Analysts await Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.27 EPS, down 39.79% or $1.50 from last year’s $3.77 per share. ETR’s profit will be $451.34M for 12.88 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Entergy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.15% EPS growth.