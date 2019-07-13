Anchor Capital Advisors Cut By $1.74 Million Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding; Acasti Pharma – Class A (ACST) Shorts Decreased By 6%

Acasti Pharma Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:ACST) had a decrease of 6% in short interest. ACST’s SI was 452,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6% from 481,800 shares previously. With 315,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Acasti Pharma Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:ACST)’s short sellers to cover ACST’s short positions. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.42. About 536,436 shares traded. Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) has risen 27.86% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ACST News: 14/05/2018 – Acasti Pharma Announces Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option; 23/04/2018 – ACASTI PHARMA INC – EACH UNIT IN OFFERING COMPRISING ONE COMMON SHARE AND ONE COMMON SHARE PURCHASE WARRANT; 23/04/2018 – Acasti Pharma to Use Proceeds to Further Develop CaPre, Advance Phase 3 Pgrm; 24/04/2018 – ACASTI PHARMA PRICES $10 MILLION UNDERWRITTEN OFFERING; 23/04/2018 – Acasti Pharma to Grant Underwriters Overallotment Option Equal to 16% of Addtl Units; 09/05/2018 – Milldam Public Relations’ Adam Waitkunas to Participate in Blockchain Panel at CAPRE’s Greater Portland Data Center Summit; 18/05/2018 – Acasti Pharma Retains Crescendo Communications for Investor Relations Services in the United States; 09/05/2018 – Milldam Public Relations’ Adam Waitkunas to Participate in Blockchain Panel at CAPRE’s Greater Portland Data Center Summit; 23/04/2018 – ACASTI PHARMA – PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND TO BE USED BY CO FOR DEVELOPMENT OF CAPRE, ADVANCEMENT OF CO’S PHASE 3 PROGRAM; 23/04/2018 – Acasti Pharma Announces Overnight Marketed Public Unit Offering

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 16.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 14,235 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Anchor Capital Advisors Llc holds 73,326 shares with $8.99 million value, down from 87,561 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $186.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 4.48 million shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company has market cap of $112.14 million. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. It currently has negative earnings.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) stake by 19,894 shares to 32,037 valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 3,890 shares and now owns 177,694 shares. Hooker Furniture Corp (NASDAQ:HOFT) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Macquarie Research. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, February 19. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, February 19. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 19. On Thursday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A & Assocs accumulated 129,489 shares. Golub Grp Ltd has invested 0.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bb&T Secs Limited, a Virginia-based fund reported 587,535 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 17,350 shares. Moreover, Bar Harbor Tru Services has 0.55% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 8,009 shares. 2,116 were accumulated by London Of Virginia. 29,463 are held by Curbstone Fincl. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 1.01M shares. Optimum holds 0.33% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 8,163 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.68% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1.48 million shares. Smithbridge Asset Management De owns 1,995 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Boston Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 87,844 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Inv Partners holds 64,473 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Ltd Liability holds 0.22% or 180,307 shares. Moreover, Orca Invest Mngmt Lc has 0.74% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 5,261 shares.