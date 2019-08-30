Anchor Capital Advisors Boosted Its Position in Dorman Products (DORM) by $6.96 Million as Share Price Declined; Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Decreased Green Dot (GDOT) Stake by $472,440

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 48.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 7,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 8,390 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $509,000, down from 16,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $30.53. About 378,838 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT); 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 42.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 79,052 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The hedge fund held 264,294 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.28 million, up from 185,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 67,168 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Rev $227.3M; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: There are now reports of a possible school shooting at TWO school in CA – a high school and an; 12/03/2018 – Dorman Products Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: The #FBI raided the office of President Trump’s personal lawyer, seizing records on many topics,; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Sheriff’s deputies in #Palmdale are also responding to reports of an active shooter at Manzanita; 13/03/2018 – Dorman Products Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Governor Haslam, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Dorman Products to Expand in Portland; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. $1.03; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q EPS 93C; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.10-Adj EPS $4.32

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $4.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 102,441 shares to 818,828 shares, valued at $46.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 17,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 393,883 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold DORM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 25.64 million shares or 4.24% less from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.01% or 8,646 shares. Hudson Bay Mngmt LP stated it has 0.05% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Shaker Oh owns 6,600 shares. Comerica State Bank owns 0.04% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 49,458 shares. Prescott Grp Cap Limited Company invested in 15,045 shares. M&T State Bank Corporation has invested 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Citadel Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) or 9,329 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 160,501 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Epoch Invest Prns Inc invested in 304,004 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Bancshares Of America Corporation De reported 0% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 106,383 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Ameriprise Finance Incorporated holds 0.05% or 1.27M shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.31% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Moreover, Foundry Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0.01% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 771,782 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% or 4,211 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Company holds 53,378 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc reported 25,326 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Whittier Of Nevada has 0.21% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Pembroke Mgmt Ltd reported 254,400 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 191,117 shares. 155,010 are held by Toscafund Asset Mgmt Llp. Parametric Port Limited stated it has 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 70,000 shares. First Republic Mngmt Inc owns 7,238 shares. Millennium Lc has invested 0.03% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). The California-based Globeflex Capital LP has invested 0.13% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Profund has 0.02% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Goldman Sachs Gru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT).

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS) by 46,879 shares to 71,597 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 9,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.