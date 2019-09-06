Anchor Capital Advisors Boosted Its Holding in First Amern Finl (FAF) by $309,570; Procter & Gamble (PG) Shareholder Opus Capital Group Has Lifted Holding by $451,152 as Shares Rose

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (FAF) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.56M, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Amern Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $59.74. About 456,064 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 4.24% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 09/05/2018 – First American Financial Names Martha B. Wyrsch to Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Net $76.2M; 14/05/2018 – FASB Will Operate With Six Members While FAF Trustees Begin Search for Monk’s Successor; 09/04/2018 – First American to Host Investor Day in New York City; 20/04/2018 – Two Market Dynamics Fueling the Housing Shortage, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Rev $1.3B

Opus Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc bought 4,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 122,002 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.69M, up from 117,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $123.13. About 3.06 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $374.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newtek Business Serv (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 69,326 shares to 61,556 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) by 31,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,024 shares, and cut its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connable Office Inc owns 0.61% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 29,971 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability holds 0.36% or 12,569 shares in its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.33% or 9,144 shares. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora has invested 1.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Zacks Inv has 1.99% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Interstate Bancorporation holds 0.53% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 22,886 shares. First National Trust holds 0.72% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 69,044 shares. Nuwave Mngmt accumulated 0.06% or 468 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt Inc holds 36,289 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.46% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lawson Kroeker Incorporated Ne holds 11,740 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. 3,940 are held by Conestoga Capital Limited. Td Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,063 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Loeb Prns Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Park Circle invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold FAF shares while 102 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 90.93 million shares or 2.69% less from 93.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 9,826 shares. King Luther Cap Management holds 0% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 4,898 shares. 4,921 were accumulated by Sigma Planning. Advsr Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 7,613 shares. Gemmer Asset Lc holds 0% or 198 shares. Comerica Savings Bank holds 0.04% or 92,037 shares. Pettee holds 9,724 shares. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Ltd Com owns 26,800 shares. Paragon Mngmt Limited has invested 0.19% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Federated Invsts Pa owns 43,447 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Llc has invested 0.02% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.05% or 80,046 shares in its portfolio. James Investment Rech Inc owns 0.05% invested in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 15,127 shares. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Credit Suisse Ag has 122,499 shares.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abm Inds Inc (NYSE:ABM) by 32,535 shares to 29,934 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 7,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,212 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV).