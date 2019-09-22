Anchor Bolt Capital LP Upped Its United Rentals (URI) Position; Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Upped Its Position in Ceva (CEVA) as Share Price Rose

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Ceva Inc (CEVA) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 18,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.57% . The hedge fund held 123,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00M, up from 104,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Ceva Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $693.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 239,100 shares traded or 122.84% up from the average. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 8.01% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 02/05/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS PRICES IPO AT CHF 27.50/SHR; 12/04/2018 – CEVA Wins CEM Editor’s Choice Award for Breakthrough CEVA-X1 IoT Processor; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CEVA Group PLC To ‘BB-‘; Outlook Positive; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS LAUNCHES ALL PRIMARY IPO WITH TARGET GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 1.2 BILLION; 09/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS SAYS THE PROPOSED IPO IS EXPECTED TO CONSIST OF AN ALL PRIMARY OFFERING IN THE AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 1.3 BILLION; 04/05/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG CEVAL.S DOWN 0.2 PCT VS IPO PRICING AT 27.50 SFR/SHARE; 11/05/2018 – Ceva Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 18; 04/05/2018 – EQS-News: CEVA Logistics AG: CEVA celebrates first day of trading on SIX Swiss Exchange; 09/05/2018 – CEVA 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 09/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO: BOOKRUNNERS INCLUDE BERENBERG, DEUTSCHE BANK, UBS

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 1869.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 467,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 492,357 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.30M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $126.44. About 2.23M shares traded or 58.34% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,392 were accumulated by Private Advisor Group Limited Liability. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund accumulated 1,640 shares. Weiss Multi, Alabama-based fund reported 19,487 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 3,734 shares. 9,147 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Cibc Ww Markets has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Ohio-based Fort Washington Advsr Inc Oh has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Boys Arnold And Comm holds 3,939 shares. Putnam Limited Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 132,362 shares. Jupiter Asset Ltd reported 0.14% stake. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.03% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 2,114 shares. 53,428 were accumulated by Asset Mgmt. Salem Inv Counselors owns 4,750 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 18,118 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arch Coal Inc by 89,222 shares to 257,687 shares, valued at $24.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 35,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.58M shares, and cut its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NYSEMKT:NG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.63, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold CEVA shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.21 million shares or 4.06% less from 17.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica National Bank & Trust accumulated 0% or 20,271 shares. Awm stated it has 480,000 shares or 2.23% of all its holdings. 88,601 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn accumulated 575,185 shares. 769 are held by Pnc Financial Services Gru. Granahan Mngmt Inc Ma has invested 0.22% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 7,335 shares. 3.35M are owned by Blackrock. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 48,371 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt has invested 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% or 8,682 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank Tru holds 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) or 26 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Liability Corp has 51,775 shares. D E Shaw Inc has 217,036 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd invested in 0% or 17,279 shares.