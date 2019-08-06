Anchor Bolt Capital LP Upped Holding in Tyson Foods (TSN) by $6.72 Million; Cousins Properties (CUZ) Shareholder Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Lowered Position

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 873,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% . The institutional investor held 3.60M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.81 million, down from 4.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Cousins Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $33.35. About 1.40M shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cousins Properties Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUZ); 19/03/2018 – Cousins Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 6.5c Vs. 6c; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 FFO 59c/Shr-FFO 63c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors; 19/03/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES BOOSTS DIV TO $0.065 FROM $0.06; EST. $0.06; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q FFO 15c/Shr

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 97,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 315,543 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.91M, up from 218,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.82B market cap company. The stock increased 5.10% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $83.83. About 9.30M shares traded or 218.08% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – WILL RETAIN TORTILLA PRODUCTION FROM FACILITIES THAT WILL BE USED IN OTHER PARTS OF ITS BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to buy poultry blending assets of American Proteins; 17/04/2018 – Express UK: Tyson Fury fight EXCLUSIVE: John Murray? Sefer Seferi? Shannon Briggs? Fury’s coach speaks; 27/03/2018 – Tyson: Sale of TNT Crust Would Include Partially Baked Crusts, Flat Breads, Self-Rising Crusts and Two Green Bay Factories; 23/04/2018 – Tyson Foods to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Call May 7; 22/03/2018 – Austin 360: Exclusive: View the menu at Loro, the Japanese smokehouse from Uchi’s Tyson Cole and Aaron Franklin, opening April; 05/04/2018 – Tyson Foods, UFCW Expand Workplace Safety Efforts; 07/05/2018 – Tyson: Increased Charge Estimate Due to Revisions in Scope, Timing Realted to Implementation of New Technology; 07/05/2018 – TYSON 2Q ADJ EPS $1.27, EST. $1.30; 28/03/2018 – Express UK: Anthony Joshua: Coach claims Tyson Fury is HARDER fight than Deontay Wilder

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 654,772 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $85.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 230,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 461,475 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 103,705 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $98.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 34,727 shares in the quarter, for a total of 635,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 6.25% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $99.81M for 12.26 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.23% negative EPS growth.

