Anchor Bolt Capital LP Upped Holding in Novagold Res (NG) by $2.06 Million; Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Lowered Holding in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by $4.98 Million

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 11.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 85,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 686,357 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.39M, down from 772,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 3.19M shares traded or 33.84% up from the average. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 20/03/2018 – U.S. SEC REQUESTS COURT TO DISMISS RIO TINTO, TWO FORMER EXECS’ COMPLAINT IN ITS ENTIRETY – COURT FILING; 16/03/2018 – CHILE’S POLICY GENERALLY IS NOT TO BLOCK BUSINESS TRANSACTIONS DUE TO NATIONALITY -OFFICIAL; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA GOVT REMAINS IN TALKS WITH RIO TINTO RIO.L ON BUYING ITS 40 PCT STAKE IN GRASBERG MINE CONTRACT – FREEPORT CEO; 28/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Not Part of Mongolian Mine Bribery Investigation, Say Swiss Prosecutors -FT; 18/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Network is World’s First Heavy Haul, Long Distance Autonomous Rail Operation; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa and Rio Tinto Announce World’s First Carbon-Free Aluminum Smelting Process; 11/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Chairman: Miners Face Cost Inflation, Geopolitical Uncertainty; 30/04/2018 – RIO TINTO SAYS TO ALMOST DOUBLE AUTONOMOUS DRILLING FLEET; 20/03/2018 – ASX ALERT-RIO TINTO AGREES SALE OF HAIL CREEK AND VALERIA-RIO.AX; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO STARTS NEW DEBT REDUCTION PROGRAM

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NG) by 69.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 514,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.81% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, up from 742,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Novagold Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $6.17. About 3.77M shares traded or 44.60% up from the average. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03

More notable recent Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rio Tinto to retire Utah coal power plant in move to renewables – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Vale Stock a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on April 20, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Financials drive European stocks bounce after Fed hit – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rio Tinto’s Mongolia project to take longer, cost more than expected – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Rio Tinto Stock Rose a Hefty 28% in the First Six Months of 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More important recent NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NOVAGOLD Reports First Quarter Results: Donlin Gold Continues to Advance with Receipt of Additional State Permits and the Company Maintains a Strong Cash Position – GlobeNewswire” on April 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “NOVAGOLD Reports Second Quarter Results: Donlin Gold Continues to Advance Key State Permits while NOVAGOLD Maintains an Excellent Financial Position – Yahoo Finance”, Investorplace.com published: “5 Precious Metals Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) was released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Gold and Silver Stocks Touching Intraday Highs – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 654,772 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $85.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hubbell Inc by 4,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,972 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (Call) (NYSE:CCK).