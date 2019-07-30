Anchor Bolt Capital LP Upped American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) Position; TAXUS CARDIUM PHARMACEUTICALS GROUP (CRXM) Shorts Raised By 130.77%

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) stake by 244.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp acquired 1.56 million shares as American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL)’s stock declined 17.72%. The Anchor Bolt Capital Lp holds 2.20 million shares with $31.43 million value, up from 637,600 last quarter. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In now has $1.38B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.26. About 1.25 million shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 23.34% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 30/05/2018 – LBC Credit Partners Provides Senior Secured Credit Facilities to Support the Acquisition of Cloyes; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Axle & Manufacturing Holdi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXL); 04/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings 1Q Profit Up 14%; 05/04/2018 – AAM Further Expands in China, Forms Joint Venture with Liuzhou Wuling; 20/04/2018 – AAM to Webcast and Teleconference First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 4; 21/05/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $16; 04/05/2018 – American Axle Backs Sales $7B; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q EPS 78c; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.’s Sr Notes ‘B’

TAXUS CARDIUM PHARMACEUTICALS GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:CRXM) had an increase of 130.77% in short interest. CRXM’s SI was 3,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 130.77% from 1,300 shares previously. With 35,800 avg volume, 0 days are for TAXUS CARDIUM PHARMACEUTICALS GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:CRXM)’s short sellers to cover CRXM’s short positions. It closed at $0.0988 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) stake by 5.07 million shares to 7.91 million valued at $13.13 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Crown Holdings Inc (Call) (NYSE:CCK) stake by 1.26M shares and now owns 93,100 shares. Warrior Met Coal Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Co has 0.09% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 34,500 shares. Lsv Asset reported 0.12% stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt stated it has 116,600 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 6,312 shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 22,986 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 37,661 shares. Moreover, Boston Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 71,905 shares. Nordea Mngmt stated it has 205,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & Co holds 0% or 228,786 shares. 2.12M are owned by Fmr Ltd. Weber Alan W invested in 162,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Smith Graham & LP has invested 1.05% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Proshare Limited Liability Company has 15,485 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Services Automobile Association holds 0.03% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) or 739,275 shares.

