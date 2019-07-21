Anchor Bolt Capital LP Trimmed Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Position by $69.46 Million; Gmt Capital Has Trimmed Its Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Position as Stock Value Declined

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 12.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 208,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.70% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99M, down from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.70B market cap company. It closed at $3.76 lastly. It is up 25.13% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 06/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 279949 – CEMEX CEMENT OF TEXAS; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX PHILIPPINES 1Q NET INCOME 100.3M PESOS; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX WON’T HAVE CAPACITY TO MAKE VERY LARGE M&A INVESTMENTS; 26/04/2018 – Mexican cement maker Cemex quarterly profit slumps; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES DEMAND MOMENTUM IN MEXICO IN COMING MONTHS: CEO; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by CEMEX,; 19/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 22/03/2018 – Mexico’s Cemex says won’t pursue capital increase as proposed; 09/04/2018 – CEMEX CX.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $8.50 FROM $8

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 47.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.12M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.70M, down from 2.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $67.01. About 1.24 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH; 05/03/2018 Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:GTE) by 5.92 million shares to 73.60 million shares, valued at $167.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 81,141 shares to 246,351 shares, valued at $20.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 97,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.63M for 76.15 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.