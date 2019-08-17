Anchor Bolt Capital LP Stake in Vale S A (VALE) Has Trimmed by $29.44 Million as Shares Rose; As Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) Stock Value Rose, Greatmark Investment Partners Decreased by $342,070 Its Stake

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 7,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $87.34. About 820,633 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living with Addiction in their Families; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 23/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Not a Buyout Target as Walgreens Shuns Deals; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 98.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 2.26M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 41,497 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $542,000, down from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.88. About 16.51M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 28/03/2018 – Vale announces early tender results and early settlement of cash tender offer for 4.375% guaranteed notes due 2022; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – BRAZILIAN PENSION FUNDS, BNDESPAR MAY SELL 10 PCT TO 12.5 PCT OF THEIR VALE STAKES THROUGH PUBLIC; 25/04/2018 – Vale’s 1Q Ebitda Falls 8% on Year to $3.97 Billion; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – BRAZILIAN PENSION FUNDS, BNDESPAR MAY SELL 10 PCT TO 12.5 PCT OF THEIR VALE STAKES THROUGH PUBLIC OFFERING; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q NET INCOME $1.59B; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS IT IS NOT CLEAR IF VALE WILL CONTINUE WITH NICKEL OPERATIONS AT VALE NOVA CALEDONIA IN THE FUTURE; 15/05/2018 – ASHMORE BOOSTED IBN, PBR/A, VALE, LOMA, SIMO IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS EFFORTS TO ATTRACT PARTNER FOR VALE NOVA CALEDONIA PROJECT CONTINUE, EXPECTING RESULTS BY END OF 2018; 29/03/2018 – VALE BOARD APPROVES NEW DIVIDEND POLICY: FILING; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – VALE SHARE OFFERING COULD INVOLVE AROUND 3 PCT OF MINER’S CAPITAL, WORTH UP TO $2.4 BLN

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $317.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp Com (NYSE:MPC) by 5,365 shares to 43,895 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 20,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Coherent Inc Com (NASDAQ:COHR).

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 97,419 shares to 315,543 shares, valued at $21.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arch Coal Inc by 243,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,909 shares, and has risen its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL).

