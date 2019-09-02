Anchor Bolt Capital LP Stake in United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Has Decreased by $7.12 Million as Stock Value Rose; Charter Trust Company Increased Alibaba Group Holding Ltdadr (BABA) Position by $640,094

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 90,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 369,130 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.45 million, down from 459,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $84.31. About 1.62 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 05/03/2018 United Airlines replaces quarterly bonuses with a lottery, angering some employees; 14/03/2018 – Pressure builds on United over puppy that died on flight; 17/04/2018 – United Airlines profit rises with higher fares; 09/04/2018 – United Continental: March 2018 Consolidated Load Factor Up 2.2 Points Compared to March 2017; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL REAFFIRMS YEAR EPS FORECAST IN SLIDES; 17/04/2018 – UAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.00 TO $8.50, SAW $6.50 TO $8.50; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees FY Adjusted Capex $3.6B-$3.8B; 23/05/2018 – United Air CEO grilled over NRA discount, workers rights at annual meeting; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED CONTINENTAL 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 48C; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Had Seen 1Q Adjusted Pretax Margin Roughly Flat

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltdadr (BABA) by 142.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 3,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5,991 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 2,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltdadr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 10.30 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – “Among the widest regulatory gaps that support Chinese unicorns and decacorns such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. & Tencent Holdings Ltd; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba files trademark lawsuit against Dubai firm behind ‘Alibabacoin’; 25/05/2018 – US News: China to Use Cornerstones to Help Alibaba, Xiaomi List in Mainland; 16/05/2018 – Betting on Alibaba and Other Chinese Growth Plays — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – Three lessons for entrepreneurs from Alibaba’s Taobao University; 13/04/2018 – Russia’s Prokhorov sells 49 pct in Brooklyn Nets basketball team; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA IS SAID TO MULL BUYING ROCKET INTERNET’S PAKISTAN UNIT; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank borrows $8 billion using its Alibaba stake – Bbg; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Trump and Xi to back away from trade war; 27/04/2018 – South Africa’s Coronation Exits Alibaba, Buys Walgreens — Barrons.com

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 4,657 shares to 162,050 shares, valued at $10.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 20,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,510 shares, and cut its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The Postponement of the Hong Kong Listing of Alibaba Stock Is Nothing But a Blip – Investorplace.com” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba : Significant Upside Left For Long Investors – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “When should Alibaba list in Hong Kong? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba And Tencent Deserve Better Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Surprising Analyst 12-Month Target For OVLU – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 16, 2019 : CSX, CTAS, UAL, FNF, SGEN, PNFP, IBKR, HWC, FULT, HOPE, UBNK – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SkyWest (SKYW) Stock Gains 26% YTD: Will Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alaska Airlines Returns to Growth in California – Nasdaq” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ORLY, UAL, SHW – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consol Energy Inc New by 117,298 shares to 399,300 shares, valued at $13.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 533,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 887,137 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).